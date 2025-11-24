Struggling with low iron? How to tackle anaemia with the right foods Iron deficiency hides in plain sight, fatigue, dizziness, and pale skin, but diet can be your first line of defence. Dr Joseph Salhab shares the top haem and non-haem iron-rich foods that help tackle anaemia naturally and explains how pairing with vitamin C boosts absorption.

New Delhi:

Iron deficiency isn’t just feeling tired after a day’s work; it’s your body quietly waving a red flag and waiting for you to listen. That’s the message from Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist specialising in digestion and nutrition, who recently shared an Instagram video discussing how diet can correct anaemia naturally.

Often misunderstood, iron deficiency shows up in subtle ways: dizziness when you stand up, persistent pale skin, heart palpitations after modest exertion. For many, the first line of defence isn’t a pill—it’s a plate stacked with the right foods.

Why iron from food matters

Supplements help, but nutrient absorption from food is markedly more efficient. Salhab explains that the most absorbable iron comes from “beef, chicken, turkey, oysters, clams, mussels, and sardines.” These haem-iron sources are ideal because the body assimilates them more readily.

For those who follow a vegetarian path, non-haem iron sources still count—think lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and quinoa. But there’s a trick: pair them with vitamin C-rich foods like kiwi, berries, pineapple or oranges to boost absorption significantly. “Vitamin C also helps absorb the iron…” says Salhab.

Simple dietary swaps that can change your iron story

Here are five smart swaps to help you bolster your iron status naturally:

Swap out processed breakfast cereal for fortified oats, spinach and pumpkin seeds.

Add a lean meat or seafood portion (if you eat them) twice a week.

Pair beans or tofu with a citrus fruit or vitamin C-rich salad at lunch.

Include shellfish (clams, mussels) or sardines once a week as an iron boost.

Replace tea or coffee right after meals with water, those drinks may block iron absorption.

When to check safely with your doctor

Food changes help, but don’t ignore the red flags. If you feel dizzy, your skin feels pale, or you have recurring shortness of breath, it’s time for a check-up. Your doctor might test haemoglobin, ferritin and iron-binding capacity to get the full picture. If you clear your diet and still feel off, don’t wait, anaemia can hide larger health issues.

Anaemia isn’t just a “low iron” label, it’s your metabolism signalling, “Help me.” Changing your diet might sound simple, but it could be the smartest health move you make this year. Let your plate become your partner. Let your food become your medicine.