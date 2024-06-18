International Sushi Day 2024: Lip-smacking Sushi recipes to try at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lip-smacking Sushi recipes to try at home.

Sushi, a traditional Japanese dish made of vinegared rice and various types of seafood, has captured the hearts and taste buds of people all around the world. Not only is it a delicious and healthy meal option, but it is also a work of art with its intricate presentation and precise techniques.

Every year on June 18th, sushi lovers from all over the globe come together to celebrate International Sushi Day. This day not only recognises the cultural significance of sushi but also encourages people to try making this delectable dish at home.

California Roll

The California roll is a popular sushi roll that originated in the United States in the 1960s. It consists of crab meat, avocado, and cucumber rolled in sushi rice and seaweed. This recipe is perfect for beginners as it does not require raw fish but still has all the delicious flavours of traditional sushi.

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 sheets of nori (seaweed)

1 avocado, sliced

1/2 cup imitation crab meat, shredded

1/2 cup cucumber, julienned

Soy sauce for serving

Wasabi for serving

Instructions:

Rinse the sushi rice in cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and place in a pot with 1 cup of water. Let it sit for 30 minutes. In a small bowl, mix rice vinegar, sugar, and salt until the sugar dissolves. Cook the rice according to package instructions and then let it cool for a few minutes. Add the vinegar mixture to the rice and mix well. Lay a sheet of nori on a sushi rolling mat. Wet your hands and spread about 1/4 cup of rice evenly on the nori, leaving a 1-inch border at the top. Place avocado slices, crab meat, and cucumber in a line across the middle of the rice. Using the sushi mat, roll the ingredients tightly, starting from the bottom. Wet the top border of the nori with water to seal the roll. Cut the roll into 8 pieces using a sharp knife. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.

Spicy Tuna Roll

For those who enjoy a little heat in their sushi, the spicy tuna roll is a must-try recipe. It consists of raw tuna mixed with spicy mayo and rolled in sushi rice and seaweed. This recipe may seem intimidating, but it is surprisingly easy to make at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 sheets of nori (seaweed)

1/2 lb tuna, diced

1/4 cup spicy mayo (mayonnaise mixed with sriracha or hot sauce)

Soy sauce for serving

Wasabi for serving

Instructions:

Follow steps 1-3 from the California roll recipe above. Mix diced tuna and spicy mayo in a small bowl. Lay a sheet of nori on a sushi rolling mat. Wet your hands and spread about 1/4 cup of rice evenly on the nori, leaving a 1-inch border at the top. Spread about 2 tablespoons of the tuna mixture in a line across the middle of the rice. Using the sushi mat, roll the ingredients tightly, starting from the bottom. Wet the top border of the nori with water to seal the roll. Cut the roll into 8 pieces using a sharp knife. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.

Vegetarian Sushi Roll

For our vegetarian friends, this sushi recipe is a must-try. It is filled with fresh vegetables and creamy avocado, making it a delicious and healthy option for International Sushi Day.

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 sheets of nori (seaweed)

1/2 cup carrots, julienned

1/2 cup cucumber, julienned

1 avocado, sliced

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

Soy sauce for serving

Wasabi for serving

Instructions:

Follow steps 1-3 from the California roll recipe above. Lay a sheet of nori on a sushi rolling mat. Wet your hands and spread about 1/4 cup of rice evenly on the nori, leaving a 1-inch border at the top. Place carrots, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese in a line across the middle of the rice. Using the sushi mat, roll the ingredients tightly, starting from the bottom. Wet the top border of the nori with water to seal the roll. Cut the roll into 8 pieces using a sharp knife. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.

Salmon Nigiri

Nigiri sushi is a type of sushi that consists of a small ball of vinegared rice topped with a slice of raw fish. This recipe uses salmon, a popular option for nigiri sushi, but you can use any type of sashimi-grade fish of your choice.

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 oz salmon, sliced into 8 equal pieces

Soy sauce for serving

Wasabi for serving

Instructions:

Follow steps 1-3 from the California roll recipe above. Wet your hands and form the rice into small oval-shaped balls. Place a slice of salmon on top of each rice ball and press down gently. Serve with soy sauce and wasabi.

Dessert Sushi

Yes, you read that right! This unique twist on traditional sushi is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. It consists of sushi rice mixed with sugar and topped with a variety of fruits and candies.

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

4 sheets of nori (seaweed)

Assorted fruits (strawberries, mango, kiwi)

Gummy bears or other candies for garnish

Instructions:

Follow steps 1-3 from the California roll recipe above. Mix the rice, rice vinegar, and sugar in a bowl until well combined. Lay a sheet of nori on a sushi rolling mat. Wet your hands and spread about 1/4 cup of rice evenly on the nori, leaving a 1-inch border at the top. Place small pieces of fruit in a line across the middle of the sushi.

ALSO READ: 5 delicious dishes you can make with roti leftovers