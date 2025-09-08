Indian snacks under 200 calories you can eat guilt-free after 6 pm Looking for healthy Indian snacks under 200 calories? From roasted chana and makhana to dhokla and poha, here are 10 guilt-free evening snacks you can enjoy after 6 pm. Light, filling, and nutritious options perfect for weight management and late-night cravings.

New Delhi:

Late-evening hunger pangs often strike when you’re trying to cut back on calories. Instead of reaching for fried chips or sugar-loaded desserts, India’s traditional snack pantry actually has plenty of wholesome options. With the right portion sizes and a few minor changes, you can relish the food of your choice without a guilty feeling of weight gain.

Nutritionists often say that a few factors stand on that balance. Choose snacks that are low in calories but rich in fibre, protein, or healthy fats. Here are some Indian-style favourites that come under 200 calories, perfect for guilt-free snacking after 6 pm.

Indian snacks under 200 calories you can eat guilt-free after 6 pm

1. Roasted chana

A fistful of roasted black chana gives you crunch, protein, and fibre for about 120–150 calories. Pair it with chopped onions, tomatoes, and a squeeze of lemon to make a mini chaat.

Also read: Amazing health benefits of eating roasted Chickpeas with skin

2. Sprouts chaat

Green gram (moong) sprouts with cucumber, tomato, and coriander chutney make a refreshing, protein-rich snack. One cup is under 150 calories and keeps you full for hours.

3. Makhana (fox nuts)

(Image Source : PEXELS)Roasted makhana (fox nuts) is a light, crunchy, and nutritious snack perfect for guilt-free evening munching.

Dusted with rock salt or black pepper and ghee-roasted lightly, makhanas make a Dixieland munch in the evening.One cup packs around 100 calories and lots of magnesium.

4. Idli with chutney

Two mini idlis with mint chutney come to about 180 calories. Soft, steamed, and filling, this South Indian classic is an excellent low-oil option.

5. Dhokla

A small serving of steamed dhokla (about 3 pieces) is airy, tangy, and comes in at 150–160 calories. Fermentation also aids digestion.

6. Fruit chaat

Seasonal fruits with chaat masala keep things light and satisfying. A medium bowl costs less than 200 calories and gives you that uplift from natural sugar.

7. Upma (small bowl)

Half a cup of upma prepared with the least oil holds around 180 calories. Add vegetables to make it more wholesome without bumping up the calorie count.

8. Buttermilk with bhuna jeera

One tall glass of chaas with roasted cumin is only about 50 calories and doubles as a digestive. Pair it with a handful of dry fruits (almonds or walnuts) to stay full.

9. Corn on the cob

Boiled or roasted bhutta sprinkled with chilli powder and lemon gives you fibre, minerals, and a smoky flavour; all under 150 calories per cob.

10. Poha

A small bowl of poha with veggies (not too much oil) stays around 180–200 calories. Light yet filling, it’s an excellent early dinner replacement too.

Also read: World Poha Day: Quirky poha recipes that will bowl you over

Evening snacking doesn’t have to be about guilt. India offers a plethora of healthy, low-calorie snacks to nurture the body and toot some cravings without hitting that 200 calorie mark. The key lies in portion control, conscious choices, and a dollop of kitchen creativity.