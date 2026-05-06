From Chhole Bhature to Pav Bhaji: Nutritionist rates popular Indian foods with ‘no bias, only science’

New Delhi:

Indian food gets judged a lot these days, especially in conversations around weight loss or “clean eating”. Too oily. Too heavy. Too carb-loaded. You hear it all the time. But honestly, most traditional Indian meals were never the problem to begin with.

A lot of it comes down to quantity, cooking style, and how often certain foods are eaten. Nmami Agarwal touched on exactly this in a recent Instagram video where she rated popular Indian dishes using what she called “no bias, only science”. The point wasn’t to shame comfort food. Just to understand it a bit better.

Chhole Bhature – 5/10

She called it “pure soul happiness”, which is fair enough. But she also pointed out the obvious issue. Deep-fried bhature made with refined flour. Her suggestion was to make it at home using grains like ragi, jowar, or whole wheat, and pair it with a fresh salad to balance things out a bit.

Dal Rice – 10/10

This one got a perfect score. According to Agarwal, it’s simple, balanced, and ideal for regular eating. Dal adds protein, rice gives energy, and together they make a complete meal without trying too hard.

Pani Puri – 8/10

This score surprised people a bit. But her reasoning made sense. The filling usually includes chana and potato, while the flavoured water contains digestive spices. The key issue is quantity. “4 to 5 pani puris works wonderfully well,” she said.

Idli Sambar – A strong yes

Light, fermented, easy on the stomach. That’s basically why this combination works. Idlis are considered gut-friendly because of the fermentation process, while sambar and chutney add fibre and protein. A pretty solid breakfast choice overall.

Pav Bhaji – 4/10

Yes, there are vegetables in it. But according to Agarwal, the amount of butter and refined pav lowers the nutritional value quite a bit. It also lacks enough protein. Her advice was simple. Enjoy it occasionally, just not every other day.

Jalebi – 3/10

No dramatic twist here. Jalebi scored low because it’s mostly refined flour and sugar, which can spike blood sugar quickly. Still, Agarwal made an important point. A low score doesn’t mean you can never eat it. It just means moderation matters more.

Her overall takeaway was pretty straightforward: “Indian food was never unhealthy. It is the overeating and imbalance that made it look bad.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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