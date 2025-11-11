5 Indian food combos that are secretly ruining your gut health Chai with pakoras? Rajma with rice? They sound comforting, but some of these beloved Indian meal combinations may be quietly wrecking your gut. Nutrition research shows that mixing high-fibre or high-fat foods wrong can slow digestion and cause bloating. Here’s what to fix.

Some of India’s most comforting food combinations, chai with pakoras, rajma with rice, and dal with roti, are woven into our collective memory. But even these home-cooked favourites can quietly upset digestion if paired incorrectly.

The problem isn’t in the ingredients themselves, but in how they interact once eaten together. Studies in nutritional biochemistry and digestive health show that combining foods with opposing digestive requirements, or too many similar macronutrients, can slow gastric activity and trigger bloating, acidity, or fatigue.

5 Indian meal combos that are secretly ruining your gut

1. Dal and roti: Too much fibre at once

Both dal and roti are rich in complex carbohydrates and soluble fibre. If consumed together in big portions, the food stays in the gut longer, hence its fermentation, leading to gas and heaviness. A 2021 review in the Indian Journal of Clinical Nutrition explains that when two high-fibre staples are consumed together without accompanying moisture-rich foods, digestion slows down by about 15–20 percent.

Better balance: Add a cooked vegetable, salad or fermented side like chaas. This will ease digestion and improve the absorption of nutrients.

2.Chai and pakoras: The acidity trap

Tea contains tannins that interfere with iron absorption, while deep-fried snacks are rich in oxidised fats that increase gastric acid secretion.According to a study published in 2020 by the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, fried foods high in fat have been found to enhance the chances of reflux and dyspepsia. When combined with hot tea, this pairing can overstimulate stomach acid and cause discomfort.

Better balance: Have tea alone or at least 30 minutes away from heavy snacks.

3. Curd with dinner: Wrong timing for probiotics

Curd contains probiotics, but having them at night lessens their effectiveness. According to some studies at the National Institute of Nutrition in Hyderabad, the enzyme activity of the digestive system slows down after the sun sets, along with the speed at which dairy proteins are digested. Having curd at night can enhance the formation of mucus, leading to sluggish digestion.

Better balance: Consume curd at lunch when digestive strength is highest, and replace it with warm soup or light dal at night.

4. Fruit right after meals: Fermentation overload

Fruits digest faster than cooked grains or legumes. Their sugars ferment in the stomach when they're eaten immediately after a meal, leading to gas and bloating. A 2019 paper in the World Journal of Gastroenterology showed how post-meal fructose fermentation increased intestinal gas by nearly 30 per cent compared with fruits eaten alone.

Better balance: Consume fruit on an empty stomach, preferably mid-morning or mid-evening.

5. Rajma-chawal and chole-bhature: Heavy carb-protein load

Rajma and chole belong to a class of legumes that are dense in protein and rich in resistant starch. Combined with refined carbohydrates like white rice or maida bhature, these delay gastric emptying and increase post-meal glucose levels. The Indian Journal of Gastroenterology (2023) noted that digestion was delayed up to 25 per cent due to mixed meals containing refined grains and heavy legumes, thus causing greater gut fermentation.

Better balance: Using brown rice, millets, or lightly fermented grains can reduce the glycaemic load. Most Indian meals are nutritionally sound when correctly balanced.

