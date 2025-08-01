This Indian classic makes it to World’s Top 10 Frozen Desserts list An age-old Indian dessert has just earned global love by ranking in the top 10 worldwide. It’s a proud moment for desi food lovers and tradition seekers!

Indian culture has always been about delicious desserts! From jalebis to kaju katli, the options are endless. But recently, a frozen dessert from India has turned the conversation around, and it is none other than the humble yet flavoursome kulfi. A recent global ranking from food‑travel guide TasteAtlas has put it in the spotlight.

Out of 50 of the world’s best frozen desserts, kulfi secured a place in the top 10, claiming the 8th spot alongside international favourites such as Turkish dondurma and Italian gelato.

Kulfi makes it to the world’s best frozen desserts list

TasteAtlas, which rates dishes based on votes from verified users worldwide, called kulfi a "dense, caramelised delight shaped in traditional conical moulds, flavoured with nuts, saffron and rose water". That's not all, the list also separately ranked the kulfi‑falooda combination at number 31, recognising its unique blend of textures and flavours.

What sets kulfi apart

Kulfi, often referred to as “Indian ice‑cream”, dates back to the Mughal era and is crafted by slowly simmering milk until thick and reduced. Nuts, spices like saffron or cardamom, and flavouring agents are added before freezing in sealed moulds packed in ice and salt. The interesting process results in a luxuriously dense dessert. The best part of kulfi is that it melts slowly and offers rich, nutty, caramelised notes.

Unlike conventional churned ice cream, kulfi’s texture and flavour become deeply concentrated through the long cooking process. Traditional vendors, kulfiwallahs, often serve it on sticks or in clay cups called matkas, adding to the nostalgic appeal.

Globally ranked favourites ahead of kulfi

At the top of TasteAtlas’s chart is dondurma, Turkey’s famously elastic and heat‑resistant ice cream made with salep and mastic. Second place went to frozen custard from the United States, followed by pistachio gelato from Italy.

Kulfi’s inclusion alongside these global icons is a testament to its growing appeal. TasteAtlas emphasises that kulfi’s ranking reflects aggregated ratings from thousands of users, filtered to prioritise genuine, knowledgeable reviews.

As a dessert lover, it is a proud moment for Indian desserts that kulfi has earned international recognition. Whether enjoyed solo or served in falooda, kulfi is one of the best treats out there.

