Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to grow green gram, fenugreek in space; know benefits of these superfoods Shubhanshu Shukla to grow green gram, and fenugreek in space. Learn about the benefits of these Indian superfoods and how they'll contribute to a healthy space mission.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4). This mission, a collaboration between NASA, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the European Space Agency (ESA), marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration.

During his 14-day mission, Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct several groundbreaking experiments, including the cultivation of superfoods like green gram (moong) and fenugreek (methi) in space. This innovative experiment aims to explore how these nutritious superfoods can thrive in the unique environment of space, opening new possibilities for long-duration space travel and sustainable food sources beyond Earth.

Benefits of green gram and fenugreek

Green gram, also known as moong dal, is a highly nutritious legume rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It supports muscle growth, boosts immunity, and aids digestion, making it a valuable food source for astronauts who require balanced nutrition in space.

Fenugreek, a popular herb with a distinct aroma and taste, is known for its medicinal properties. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, reduces inflammation, and supports heart health. Its leaves and seeds are packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, making fenugreek a beneficial addition to any diet.

The importance of growing food in space

Growing crops like green gram and fenugreek in space is more than just an experiment—it’s a crucial step towards ensuring astronauts can have fresh, healthy food during long missions to the Moon, Mars, or beyond. Fresh crops help improve mental well-being, reduce dependency on Earth-based supplies, and provide essential vitamins and nutrients that processed space food might lack.

If successful, cultivating these superfoods in space could revolutionise the way astronauts eat and survive in harsh extraterrestrial environments. It may also inspire innovations in agriculture back on Earth, particularly in challenging conditions. With pioneers like Shubhanshu Shukla leading the way, the future of space farming looks bright—and green!

