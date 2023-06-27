India's Murgh makhani ranked third-best chicken dish in world, know other items and recipe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KATIEO_816 Murgh Makhani has been ranked the third best chicken dish in the world by Taste Atlas.

A meal without Chicken does not sit well with non-vegetarian lovers and with the growing variety and variations that chefs come up with almost daily, the list of dishes is uncountable. However, the classics are still unbeatable, from the juicy roasted chicken in North America to the delicious Butter chicken in India, we just cannot get enough. Keeping in mind this enthusiasm, Taste Atlas recently ranked these chicken dishes on the basis of taste and popularity to form a list of the 50 best-rated chicken dishes in the world.

The official website stated “TasteAtlas food rankings are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognise real users and that ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings, and give additional value to the ratings of users that the system recognises as knowledgeable. For the ’10 Best Rated Chicken Dishes in the World’ list until June 23, 2023, 7,428 ratings were recorded, of which 5,293 were recognised by the system as legitimate,”

The title of the best chicken dish in the world has been bagged by Jujeh Kebab from Iran, which is a form of grilled chicken kebab. According to Taste Atlas, it is a staple of Iranian cuisine and has two popular variations – one which uses boneless chicken and the other which is prepared with meat left on the bone. “It is often enjoyed with grilled tomatoes, onions, lavash bread, or saffron rice served on the side.”

In second place is Dak Galbi from Chuncheon, South Korea. As a matter of pride for us all Murgh Makhani, a dish originating in India scored third position. Three other Indian chicken dishes — tikka, tandoori murgh, and chicken 65 — occupied the fourth, 19th, and 25th spots, respectively.

Taste Atlas described Murgh Makhani as “The dish originated in Delhi during the 1950s, when a man named Kundan Lal Gujral opened his restaurant called Moti Mahal. The restaurant’s cooks combined leftover marinade juices with tomatoes and butter, and then stewed the tandoor-cooked chicken in it, without even knowing that they have accidentally stumbled upon one of the most loved dishes ever and a future international delicacy,”. Even they fancied it as the best known Indian dish yet.

Here is one of the best recipes you can follow to make tasty Murgh Makhani at home:

Have a look at the top ten best chicken dishes according to the list:

Jujeh Kabab, Iran

Dak Galbi, South Korea

Murgh makhani, India

Tikka, India

Ayan goreng, Indonesia

Chicken tabaka (tsitsila tabaka), Georgia

Frango assado com piri piri, Portugal

Tajine zitoune, Algeria

Fricasé de pollo, Cuba

Pollo a la brasa, Peru

If you are a chicken lover too, do not forget to try these lip-smacking delicious dishes.

