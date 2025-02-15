Improved immunity to cancer prevention; here's why you should add moringa to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : CANVA Know why you should add moringa to your diet

Your diet should have different types of foods that provide the body with the required vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. These include fruits, vegetables and pulses among others. Along with these, you can also eat superfoods which have immense health benefits. Superfoods are those which have a high nutritional density.

One of these is moringa. Popularly known as the drumstick tree, moringa is known to have several health benefits. Here are some of the reasons why you should add moringa to your diet.

Improved Immunity

Moringa is rich in antioxidants such as Vitamin C, beta-carotene and quercetin, which help fight free radicals in the body. This helps to boost the immune system, thereby, making it more effective in defending against infections and illnesses.

Nutrient-rich

Moringa has several essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin A, B vitamins, calcium, potassium, iron and magnesium. This nutrient-dense profile helps to improve overall health which includes strong bones, better energy levels and improved brain function.

Cancer Prevention

Moringa has compounds like niazimicin which studies suggest can help reduce risks of cancer. It inhibits the growth of cancer cells and prevents the spread of tumours. Its antioxidant-rich profile also helps protect cells from oxidative stress which is a cause of cancer.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Moringa has powerful anti-inflammatory compounds such as isothiocyanates and flavonoids which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various conditions such as arthritis, heart disease and diabetes. Therefore, reducing inflammation can help to improve overall health.

Digestive Health

Moringa is a good source of fibre which helps in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also has compounds that help to balance the gut bacteria, thereby, supporting a healthy digestive system. It can also help in better nutrient absorption and improve overall gut health.

