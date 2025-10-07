India’s obesity epidemic is homegrown, ICMR reveals how our diet is to blame The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified key food habits driving obesity in India. From high-carb diets and processed foods to low protein intake and erratic eating, experts explain how these everyday choices are fuelling the nation’s growing health crisis.

New Delhi:

India is in the midst of a nutritional tipping point. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has repeatedly flagged that unhealthy dietary patterns are a major fuel for the country’s rising obesity epidemic and related metabolic diseases. According to ICMR, over 56% of India’s disease burden is linked to a poor diet.

Data from the ICMR-INDIAB cohort and other national surveys show that obesity and central adiposity are rising rapidly, even in rural areas. But what exactly are the food habits experts point to as the main culprits? Below are five dietary habits that ICMR warns are pushing more Indians into obesity.

1. Excessive dependence on fine carbohydrates and milled grains

The ICMR-INDIAB and subsequent studies indicate that Indians get up to 62% of their daily calories from carbohydrates, frequently in the form of refined food like white rice, milled grains, and sugars. This chronic carb excess, particularly from poor-quality carbs, is strongly connected with insulin resistance and fat accumulation.

When so many calories are derived from fast-digesting carbohydrates, the excess glucose gets stored as fat. Gradually, this imbalance leads to weight gain, visceral fat deposition, and metabolic stress.

2. Low protein consumption

Whereas high carb intake is common in most of India, protein consumption is typically very low in most regions of India. The same reports indicate that, whereas carbs take centre stage, proteins contribute to no more than 12% of mean caloric consumption.

Low-protein foods do not suffice for sufficient satiety and maintenance of muscle tissue. Lacking protein, it is easier to add body fat and more difficult to sustain or gain lean body mass.

3. Overindulgence in high-fat, high-sugar processed foods

Regular consumption of packaged meals, sweetened beverages, fried foods, chocolates, and cakes is one of the most rapidly expanding dietary risks. These foods are high in calories, low in fibre, and tend to be full of trans fats, added sugars, and salt.

Excessive snacking and the regular addition of ultra-processed foods are warned against by ICMR and nutrition recommendations because they contribute disproportionately to central obesity and metabolic risk.

4. Irregular meal patterns and frequent snacking

Missing meals, late-night eating, and snacking on unhealthy foods throughout the day break the body's metabolic cycle. This results in excessive calorie intake, compromised insulin sensitivity, and fat around the tummy.

ICMR's recommendations highlight structured meals (2–3 balanced meals) and not snacking at random.

5. Fruits, vegetables and dietary fibre intake are inadequate

Most Indian diets are still poor in fresh fruits, whole grains, legumes, and high-fibre foods. Absence of these results in poor glycaemic control, reduced satiety, and lesser metabolic advantage.

ICMR's 17-point dietary guidelines recommend 400 g of vegetables and 100 g of fruits a day.

Why are these habits particularly risky in the context of India

Ethnic susceptibility: Indians accumulate visceral fat at lower body mass indices than Western populations, developing metabolic risk prematurely.

Urbanisation + lifestyle change: Physical inactivity, higher screen time, and reduced physical activity amplify dietary hazards. Lessons from ICMR-INDIAB emphasise physical inactivity as an add-on driver.

Double burden: Obesity and undernutrition co-exist even in rural or lower-income groups, making intervention design difficult.

What we need to do

Public policies: Incentives or subsidies to encourage pulses, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables over inexpensive white rice and refined grains.

Regulation: Tighter labelling, restrictions on food advertisements of sugary/processed foods, and taxation of high-sugar beverages.

Awareness and education: Community campaigns to shift food culture, not just nutrients.

Behavioural changes: On an individual level, combining dietary corrections with physical activity, portion control, and consistent meal timing.

The obesity surge in India is not inevitable; it’s being driven by modifiable food habits. When over 56% of disease burden ties back to what we eat, changing food culture is not optional; it’s imperative. If we don’t act now, by reformulating diet advice, policy, and awareness, the public health burden of obesity-linked diseases will only escalate.