Tofu bhurji recipe: A quick, high-protein vegan breakfast for summer mornings

New Delhi:

Breakfast does not always need to be complicated. Especially in summer, when lighter meals just feel better. Something quick, fresh, and still filling. That balance is what most people look for, even if they don’t say it out loud.

Tofu bhurji fits right into that space. It is basically an Indian-style scramble, but made with tofu instead of eggs. So it works well as a vegan option. The texture is soft, slightly crumbly, and it picks up flavours easily. Onion, tomato, turmeric, green chilli, coriander. All of it comes together in a way that feels familiar but lighter.

Meal overview

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 220 to 250 calories per serving

Flavour profile: Mildly spicy, slightly tangy, fresh and herby

Nutrition: High in protein, calcium, iron and fibre

Difficulty level: Easy

Tofu itself is made from soybeans. It is naturally rich in protein, along with calcium and iron. Even a small portion can give more protein than many usual breakfast options. That is what makes tofu bhurji a good choice if you are trying to keep your mornings balanced and not too heavy.

Compared to egg bhurji, this version feels lighter. Eggs tend to be richer. Tofu, on the other hand, absorbs spices and stays soft without feeling heavy. It goes well with roti, toast, millet bread, or even rolled into a wrap. Coconut yoghurt or mint chutney on the side keeps it fresh without adding anything sugary.

Tofu bhurji recipe for a light, high-protein breakfast

Soft crumbled tofu mixed with tomatoes, onions and herbs creates a dish that feels light but still satisfying. Turmeric and cumin add warmth. Mint and lemon bring in that slight coolness which works well in summer. The result is soft, a bit tangy, and easy to eat.

Ingredients

250 g firm tofu, crumbled

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped

Salt as needed

Step-by-step instructions

Crumble the tofu using clean hands or a fork so it looks like soft scrambled eggs and keep it aside

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them crackle for a few seconds

Add onion, green chilli and ginger garlic paste. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until soft

Add tomato and capsicum. Cook till the tomato softens and blends

Add turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, black pepper and salt. Mix well

Add the crumbled tofu and gently mix so it gets coated with spices. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes

Add mint, coriander leaves and lemon juice. Stir once and switch off the flame

Serve hot with multigrain toast, roti, millet paratha or inside a wrap

Tips to keep tofu bhurji soft and flavourful

Use firm tofu as softer tofu can break down too much

Press tofu lightly before crumbling to remove extra water

Turmeric helps give that familiar yellow colour

Add lemon juice at the end to keep the taste fresh

Fresh mint and coriander make it more suitable for summer

Crushed peanuts or roasted sesame seeds can add a bit of crunch

Choose millet bread, whole wheat toast or multigrain roti over white bread

Coconut yoghurt or avocado spread can be used instead of sugary sauces

Nutrient breakdown of tofu bhurji

A bowl of tofu bhurji gives a balanced mix of plant protein, minerals and vitamins. Data from USDA highlights that tofu contributes protein and calcium, while vegetables and herbs add fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 240 calories Protein 17 g Carbohydrates 8 g Fibre 3 g Fat 14 g Calcium 240 mg Iron 3.5 mg Vitamin C 12 mg

It is simple food, but it does its job well. Light on the stomach, steady on energy.

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