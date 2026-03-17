Bananas turning black too fast? Try these simple storage tips that actually help

New Delhi:

Bananas are one of those fruits that feel easy. You buy a bunch, leave them on the counter, and expect them to last a few days at least. But somehow, they go from perfect yellow to spotted or overly soft faster than expected. It happens a lot.

The reason is fairly simple. Bananas release ethylene gas, which speeds up ripening. Not just for themselves, but for nearby fruits too. The good part is, a few small tweaks in how you store them can slow this process down quite a bit. Nothing complicated. Just better handling.

Why bananas turn black so quickly

Bananas continue to ripen even after being picked. Heat, moisture and ethylene gas all play a role in how fast that happens. When these factors build up, ripening speeds up. Reduce them, and the fruit lasts longer.

Simple ways to slow down ripening of bananas

Separate the bananas instead of keeping them tightly bunched. This reduces the concentration of ethylene gas

Wrap the stems using cling film or foil to limit gas release from the top

Hang them if possible, instead of leaving them in a bowl, to improve airflow and avoid bruising

Keep them at room temperature, but away from direct sunlight or heat sources like stoves

Easy fixes for cut or stored bananas

Brush sliced bananas with a little lemon juice to slow browning

Refrigerate bananas once they are fully yellow. The peel may darken, but the inside stays fresh longer

Keep them away from fruits like apples and tomatoes, which also release ethylene gas

What to do with overripe bananas

Freeze them after peeling and slicing. They work well for smoothies later

Use them in recipes like banana bread, pancakes or muffins, where softness actually helps

Small habits that make a difference

Choose bananas that are slightly green at the tips when buying

Eat the ripest ones first instead of letting them sit

Store them in a cool, dry space

Check them daily so none go to waste

A quick takeaway

You cannot completely stop bananas from ripening. But you can slow it down enough to get a few extra days, sometimes even longer. And that usually makes all the difference.

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