How to build a healthy breakfast that keeps you energised all day

New Delhi:

Many describe breakfast as the most important meal of the day, and there is a lot of truth behind that statement. After several hours of fasting overnight, the body needs the right combination of nutrients to restore energy levels, improve concentration and support overall health. However, many people either skip breakfast or choose meals that leave them feeling tired after just a couple of hours.

Fortunately, creating a balanced breakfast doesn't require much effort. According to Nadiya Merchant, a nutritionist, eating foods that provide the right balance of carbohydrates, protein, fibre and vitamins can help you start the day on the right note.

Start with a balanced combination

A nutritious breakfast should include the right balance of carbohydrates, protein and fibre.

Carbohydrates are the body's primary source of energy, helping you stay active and energised throughout the day.

Add protein to keep you fuller for longer

Protein is an essential part of a healthy breakfast. Simple combinations such as ready-to-eat cereal with milk, yoghurt or curd provide a good source of protein. Besides supplying energy, dairy products also provide valuable nutrients such as calcium and vitamin B12.

Don't forget fibre

Fibre plays an important role in supporting healthy digestion. Choosing whole grain and high-fibre cereals can help increase your fibre intake while keeping you fuller for longer between meals. A fibre-rich breakfast may also help reduce unnecessary snacking throughout the day.

Fresh fruits make breakfast more nutritious

One of the easiest ways to improve the nutritional value of your breakfast is by adding fresh fruits. Fruits such as bananas, berries, papaya, melons and seasonal options like mangoes provide vitamins, minerals, fibre and water. They also add colour, flavour and texture to your morning meal. You can add fruits to cereal, yoghurt or overnight oats to create a simple yet nutritious breakfast.

Hydration matters too

Breakfast isn't just about food. Starting your day with a glass of water helps replenish fluids lost overnight. You can also include drinks such as buttermilk, coconut water or lemon water as part of your morning routine. Water-rich foods such as milk, yoghurt and fruits also play an important role in keeping you hydrated.

Keep breakfast simple and sustainable

Breakfast doesn't have to be complicated to be healthy.

Simple combinations such as cereal with milk or curd and fresh fruits are nutritious and convenient. You can also prepare overnight oats or yoghurt parfaits the night before to make busy mornings easier.

A good day starts with a good breakfast

A well-planned breakfast provides your body with the nutrients it needs to function at its best. The right combination of carbohydrates, protein, fibre and fresh ingredients helps keep you energised and feeling full for longer, making it easier to stay active throughout the day.

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