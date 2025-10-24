How many eggs can you really eat a day? What your nutritionist wants you to know Eggs are a true superfood, rich in protein, vitamins, and healthy fats. They support muscle growth, improve brain and eye health, aid weight management, and boost good cholesterol levels. Easy to cook and affordable, eggs are one of the simplest ways to add complete nutrition to your daily diet.

Eggs have long been called a “superfood” and for good reason. Packed with high-quality protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins, they’re one of the most complete foods you can eat.

Each egg contains nutrients like Vitamin B12, D, and A, along with choline, which supports brain health and memory.

Benefits of eggs

Eggs are unique in that their protein is easily absorbed by our bodies, which makes them perfect for muscle growth and repair. Eggs help you feel fuller for longer, which reduces needless snacking if you're trying to control your weight. Antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which guard against vision issues, also help to maintain eye health.

Eggs go well with any dish, whether they are scrambled, poached, or boiled. Contrary to previous misconceptions, most people's cholesterol doesn't increase when they consume moderate amounts of eggs. Rather, it aids in regulating HDL (good cholesterol) levels.

How many eggs can you really eat a day?

When India TV spoke to Dr Anjali Tiwari, Senior Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kanpur, she said that eggs are considered one of the most nutrient-dense foods which is available in the market since they are rich in high-quality protein, vitamin D, B12, and choline, but moderation is the key for the same. It's good for normal people, but it is not recommended for many diseases.

For a healthy person who has a normal cholesterol level, consuming one or two eggs a day is absolutely safe and even beneficial. They support the repair of muscles, brain functioning, and satiety as well.

However, if someone is suffering from diabetes, heart disease or elevated LDL cholesterol, it is best to limit the whole eggs to around four or five per week and complement them with the white eggs as well.

Overall diet also matters a lot, as if an individual is consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables and healthy fats, then eggs fit in beautifully. The fear that eggs increase cholesterol has largely been debunked, but balance and cooking methods like boiling or poaching over frying can still make a huge difference.

However, simple, affordable, and nourishing, eggs are nature’s powerhouse of nutrition, proving that some of the best health boosters don’t come in fancy packages but in the humble shell of an egg.

