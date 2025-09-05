National Nutrition Week 2025: How India’s ancient grains are making a comeback on urban plates From millet bowls to quinoa-like amaranth salads, ancient grains are now being touted to be superfoods. Read on to know how India’s ancient grains are making a comeback.

New Delhi:

National Nutrition Week is observed every year from September 1 to September 7, and aims to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition and healthy eating. India’s ancient grains were sidelined by polished rice and refined wheat; however, they are making a comeback on modern plates.

Comeback of India’s ancient grains

Nutritional Powerhouse

Ancient grains like ragi, jowar, bajra, amaranth, and barley are rich in fibre, protein and essential minerals. They are high in calcium, iron and antioxidants, which make them a good alternative to refined grains.

Rising Awareness

Diseases like diabetes and obesity are on the rise and with this, consumers are looking for low-glycemic, nutrient-dense foods. Millets and other traditional grains are perfect for such consumers.

Government Initiatives

The Indian government declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millets”. Since then, it has been promoting millets through campaigns, subsidies and its addition in midday meal schemes.

Superfood Trend

As quinoa, chia and oats gained fame globally, Indians too began recognising that homegrown grains had similar or even superior health benefits. This encouraged them to consume their local produce.

Culinary Innovation

Chefs and restaurants are reinventing how these age-old grains can be used in modern formats. From millet pizzas, ragi brownies to amaranth energy bars, all of these innovations make them more appealing to urban consumers.

