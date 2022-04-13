5 homemade delicious dips to enjoy with your evening snacks

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANNESCHLEGEL1 Jalapeno salsa cheesedip

Highlights Dips can be enjoyed with finger foods and snacks and add a whole new dimension to the food

Dips are popular across the world and each region has its own popular recipes that travel

If your want to leave a lasting impression, try making dips to go with your snacks

Homemade dips can be easily prepared and enjoyed with your everyday evening snacks. If you are hosting a party at your home and want to impress those coming over for a quick bite, prepare dips that will add another dimension to your snacks. Especially, try to serve different varieties of dips that can go with chips, veggies, crackers, or cold cuts. Here is a list of must try homemade dips that will leave your friends and family impressed.

Sundried tomatoes Pesto

Sun-dried tomato pesto can be prepared easily and in less time. This dip tastes punchy and sweet. The ingrediets you need for this dip are walnuts, salt, cheese, a few garlic cloves, and plenty of olive oil, peanuts, almonds, and roasted sweet red peppers.

How to prepare it: In a mixer jar, put sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted almonds, cheese, garlic cloves, salt, and pepper to taste and some red chili flakes. Grind the mixture and prepare a paste. Add a few teaspoons of olive oil to emulsify it and blend it to get your desired consistency. Voila! It's ready to be served.

This dip is best served with finger sandwiches, bread, chips, or deep-fried pasta.

Persian yogurt-cucumber dip (Maast-O-Khair)

Persian yogurt-cucumber dip also known as Mast-O-Khair is all about creaminess. It is one of the most loved dips and is served in many countries. This cool dip can be enjoyed with rice, meat, or bread. You need to have 1 cup of yogurt, 2 cucumbers, peeled and cut into cubes, 1 clove of garlic, minced,1 shallot, finely chopped, 5 tablespoons dried dill weed,1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.

How to prepare it: Take a bowl and mix the yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, and shallot. Sprinkle it with salt, dill, and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to get blended flavors.

Guacamole dip

Guacamole is one of the healthiest dips one can have with their snacks. It is rich with the goodness of avocados. The recipe is easy and the result is delicious. You should have 3 avocados, peeled and mashed,1 lime, juiced,1 teaspoon salt, ½ cup diced onion, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 2 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced, 1 teaspoon minced garlic.

How to prepare it: In a medium-sized bowl, mash the avocados, lime juice, salt, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and garlic. After mixing put the mixture in the refrigerator for an hour and enjoy it later. Guacamole dip can be enjoyed with chips, nachos or any finger food.

Garlic yogurt dip

This dip is best used with appetisers or a main course dish. You need garlic, yogurt, chives, lemon juice, and salt to prepare this dip. It tastes slightly tangy in flavour. This yummy dip was first invented in the Syrian region by the peasants and later the other countries adopted its taste.

How to prepare it: Combine ½ cup of greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon of chopped chives, 1 clove of minced garlic, 1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Keep the dip in the refrigerator for 15 minutes and it's ready to be served.

Turkish Muhammara Dip

This finger-licking tasty dip is very common in countries like Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon. To make this healthy dip, the required ingredients are red capsicu- 3 medium-sized, 1 finely chopped onion, cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon, olive oil- 1 tablespoon, walnuts- finely chopped (2-3 tablespoons), red chili powder- 1 teaspoon, garlic cloves- finely chopped (6-8), juice of 1 lemon, extra virgin olive oil (3 tablespoons), salt to taste, pomegranate juice (2 tablespoons), fresh white breadcrumbs- ¼ cup.



How to prepare it: Roast the capsicum in a pan until it loses skin and then chop it. Later, heat the pan and add olive oil, cumin, and onion. Saute it for 2 minutes. Add walnuts, and red chili powder and mix it well. Keep the mixture so that it can cool down.



Now, take the mixture and put it in a jar, add garlic, lemon juice, capsicums, extra-virgin olive oil and grind it. Take out the mixture in a bowl and add salt, pomegranate juice, and fresh breadcrumbs and mix it.

This dip is best served with bread, pita chips, fish, or vegetables.