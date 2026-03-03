Holi 2026: Protein-rich recipes to enjoy without breaking your diet

New Delhi:

As Holi 2026 arrives, many of us start planning festive foods, but tradition often means indulgence, which can be tough for fitness-minded people to enjoy guilt-free. To help strike a balance between celebration and health, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared three creative, nutritious recipes on Instagram that let you enjoy Holi treats without breaking your calorie or protein goals.

Protein-Packed Thandai

Thandai is a Holi staple drink, and Vanshika’s version gives it a healthy twist. Using nuts, roasted makhana (fox nuts), spices, saffron and a scoop of vanilla protein powder blended with milk, this thandai delivers about 18.5 grams of protein per serving and around 221 calories. It’s rich, creamy and perfect chilled for the festivities.

Low-Calorie Dahi Bhalla

Instead of traditional deep-fried lentil balls, this version uses Greek yoghurt and soaked makhana as the base, resulting in a savoury snack with around 15 grams of protein and 220 calories. It’s spiced with chilli powder, aamchur and black salt, and topped with chutneys, pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of sev for flavour and texture.

Mini Paan Kulfis

For dessert, Vanshika’s mini paan kulfis are a fun, bite-sized sweet treat. Made with soaked makhanas, seeds, oats, paan leaves, gulkand and protein powder blended with low-fat milk, each kulfi is light at about 45 calories, letting you enjoy something sweet without overindulging.

All three recipes are inspired by classic Holi favourites but reimagined so you can savour festive flavours while keeping your nutrition goals on track.

ALSO READ: Holi treats may be sabotaging your health: Doctor reveals the hidden calories in gujiya and thandai