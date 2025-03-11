Holi 2025 Special: Make delicious desi thandai at home quickly with this easy recipe On the ocassion of Holi, people like to have sweets, thandai and several delicious food items, However, in this article, we have mentioned an easy recipe to make delicious desi thandai at home.

The joy of drinking Thandai in summer is something else. Especially on festivals and special occasions, this drink gives freshness and relief to the body. The festival of colours, Holi is almost knocking at the door and people prefer to have thandai on that particular day. If you also want to make Thandai, then here is an easy and delicious Thandai recipe.

Ingredients to make thandai at home:

4 glasses of cold milk

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons soaked and peeled almonds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon fennel

1 tablespoon watermelon seeds

10-12 black pepper

5-6 green cardamoms

8-10 cashews

1 teaspoon rose water

8-10 saffron threads (soaked in hot milk)

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Method of making Thandai: