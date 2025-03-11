Holi 2025 Special: Make delicious desi thandai at home quickly with this easy recipe

The joy of drinking Thandai in summer is something else. Especially on festivals and special occasions, this drink gives freshness and relief to the body. The festival of colours, Holi is almost knocking at the door and people prefer to have thandai on that particular day. If you also want to make Thandai, then here is an easy and delicious Thandai recipe.
Ingredients to make thandai at home:
- 4 glasses of cold milk
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons soaked and peeled almonds
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
- 1 tablespoon fennel
- 1 tablespoon watermelon seeds
- 10-12 black pepper
- 5-6 green cardamoms
- 8-10 cashews
- 1 teaspoon rose water
- 8-10 saffron threads (soaked in hot milk)
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
Method of making Thandai:
- First of all, soak almonds, poppy seeds, fennel, magaj (watermelon seeds), black pepper, cardamom and cashews in water for 2 hours.
- Now add some milk to these soaked ingredients and grind them finely.
- Then add the paste to cold milk, mix it well and prepare the solution by adding sugar.
- Now add rose water, saffron milk, nutmeg and cinnamon powder to it.
- After this, filter the mixture through a sieve and keep it in the fridge to cool.
- After the thandai is ready, garnish it with dry fruits and saffron threads.