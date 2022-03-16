Holi 2022: Mouthwatering delicacies you must try during the festival of colours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANASKITCHEN Matar ki chaat is easy to prepare and should be tried on Holi

Highlights After celebrating Holi, one tries to go light on the food and here we share just the right recipes

Gujia and matar ki chaat are must-haves during this Holi

To beat the heat during Holi, you can try making dahi vada. It is a favourite among children

The festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated in India on March 18. Amid fluctuating Covid cases, it is expected that people will take part in festivities in huge numbers. However, caution must be observed as the pandemic hasn't finished yet. An integral part of festival celebrations in India is food and drinks. Mouth-watering delicacies are prepared in advance and served to family and friends. If you are not huge on playing with colours on Holi and just want to have relaxed celebrations, we have prepared the right menu for you. Take a look.

Gujia

This sweet serving is a must for Holi celebrations. The taste of a deep-fried or baked gujia is unmatched and will even tempt the fitness freaks to give in to the temptation. Eating and serving gujias is the mainstay of Holi celebrations and do not miss out on this dish during the festival of colours.

Dahi vada

After Holi celebrations during summers, dahi vada will help you cool down. It is the perfect dish to be enjoyed even if you are playing with colours as it is an easy-to-eat and digest recipe.

Namak para

Namak para is the perfect finger food for your Holi celebration. It can be prepared in large quantities and does not go bad for several days. However, check the quantity you consume as it is made or maida or all-purpose flour and deep-fried.

Kachori

A crispy kachori during Holi celebrations can be the right meal for your taste buds. There are various versions of it and you can try the one that suits you the best.

Matar ki chaat

Chaat of Matar or white peas is a tried and tested recipe for any festival. The preparation is easy and it can be flavoured with the right mix of sweet and spice depending on the person's taste.