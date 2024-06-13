Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's why it is important to soak mangoes in water before eating.

Mangoes are a delicious and juicy fruit that is loved by people of all ages. They are not only tasty but also packed with various nutrients and health benefits. However, did you know that soaking mangoes in water before eating them can enhance their flavour and offer even more health benefits? It may sound unusual, but this simple step can make a significant difference. In this article, we will discuss five reasons why soaking mangoes in water before eating is beneficial.

Removes Chemical Residue

Mangoes are often coated with a layer of wax to make them look more appealing and to increase their shelf life. This wax can contain harmful chemicals and pesticides that are used during the cultivation process. By soaking mangoes in water for 10-15 minutes, the wax coating starts to dissolve, and any residue or chemicals are washed away. This makes the mangoes safer to consume, especially if you are buying them from unknown sources.

Kills Bacteria

Mangoes, like any other fruit, can harbour various bacteria and microorganisms on their surface. These bacteria can cause food poisoning or other illnesses if consumed. Soaking mangoes in water before eating can help kill these bacteria and make the fruit safer to eat. Studies have shown that soaking mangoes in water for 15 minutes can reduce the presence of harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E.coli significantly.

Enhances Flavour

Soaking mangoes in water before eating not only has health benefits but also enhances the flavour of the fruit. Mangoes contain enzymes that start breaking down as soon as they are picked from the tree. This process continues even after the fruit is ripe, which can lead to a slightly bitter taste. By soaking the mango in water, these enzymes are neutralised, resulting in a sweeter and more flavourful fruit.

Makes it Easier to Peel

We all know the struggle of trying to peel a ripe mango without creating a mess. The slippery skin and the sticky sap make it a challenging task. However, soaking the mango in water for 10-15 minutes can make the skin softer and easier to peel. You can also opt for slicing the mango while it's still submerged in water, making it even more convenient.

Increases Nutrient Absorption

Mangoes are rich in various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for our overall health. However, sometimes our bodies are unable to absorb all these nutrients effectively. By soaking mangoes in water, the fruit becomes more hydrated, and the cells become more plump. This makes it easier for our bodies to absorb the nutrients present in the fruit, making it even more beneficial for our health.

Bonus Tip: Soak Mangoes in Warm Water

While soaking mangoes in plain water has its benefits, soaking them in warm water can take it up a notch. Warm water opens up the pores of the fruit, allowing any dirt or bacteria to be washed away more effectively. It also helps to soften the fruit, making it easier to digest. So next time you want to indulge in some ripe mangoes, try soaking them in warm water for an added boost of benefits.

