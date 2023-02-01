Heard of raw papaya salad? Add daily dose of vitamins with this mouth-watering recipe

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BABASAHEBSSIKH Recipe of raw papaya salad

Raw papaya is a powerful antioxidant and also has anti-cancer properties. The antioxidant properties in papaya is further linked to heart health and increased HDL production. Tomatoes are a great source of antioxidant lycopene which reduces the risk of cancer and heart diseases. Sprouts are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The Green Papaya Salad is the perfect meal to build your immune system.

Vitamin C is quite a popular choice for many people to turn to when they start feeling a little under the weather. Citrus fruits (particularly oranges) are generally associated with vitamin C. However, other fruits, such as Papaya, are loaded with immune-boosting vitamin also. You will, in fact, find roughly 224% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C in a single papaya.

So no second thought in having it, enjoy this delicious and tricky way to eat salad and stay healthy.

INGREDIENTS

One medium size raw papaya

Half radish

Half carrot

Half cucumber

One tomato

One onion

One green chilli

1/2 lemon juice

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp green chutney

1 tbsp tamarind chutney

Handful of peanuts

1 tbsp flax seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

Peel and grate radish carrot papaya and cucumber. Then chop onion, tomato, green chilli, chestnut and coriander leaves.

Dry roast peanuts till the raw smell goes.

Dry roast flax seeds till crispy and keep aside.

Now mix all the veggies add chutneys.

Add peanuts and flax seeds too and give a nice mix.

Lastly, add salt and lemon juice and mix. Well it's ready to enjoy

Raw papaya salad, also known as green papaya salad or Thai papaya salad, is not only delicious but also nutritious and offers several health benefits.

1. Rich in nutrients: Raw papaya is rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and fiber.

2. Supports digestion: The fiber and digestive enzymes in raw papaya help support a healthy digestive system.

3. Aids in weight loss: Papaya is low in calories and high in fiber, making it a great food for weight loss.

4. Boosts immune system: The high content of vitamin C in papaya helps boost the immune system, protecting the body against infections and diseases.

5. Good for the skin: Vitamin C and other antioxidants in papaya help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and can also help reduce the signs of aging.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde decks up in silk saree for brother's wedding, fans ask her 'beauty secret'

Also Read: How to become financially independent? Know tips for budget planning and spending

Read More Lifestyle News