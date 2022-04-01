Healthy recipes for Gudi Padwa that you can enjoy on Marathi new year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The festival of Gudi Padwa is predominantly celebrated in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the New Year and the harvest season. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 2 April. The festival also marks the beginning of spring and a new year for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Apart from Maharashtra, Gudi Parwa is also celebrated in the parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

On this festive occasion, people come together to participate in street processions, dance and enjoy various delicacies prepared on this day. Some also take an oil bath, prepare rangolis and put the Gudi at the entrance or on a window. Check out some healthy Gudi Padwa recipes by Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle that can enjoy at the festival.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a flat roti stuffed with sweet lentil filling made from split Bengal gram/chana dal and organic jaggery. In Marathi, this sweet filling is called puran and the roti is called poli.

Ingredients:

For Puran:

1 cup organic jaggery (250ml) - 1 cup chana dal (skinned split Bengal gram soaked for 12 14 hours with water being changed every 6-7 hours) -3 cups water to pressure cook the chana Dal -2 tsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp fennel powder - 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

For the Poli(roti):

1.5 cups organic khapali wheat 4 tbsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)

1/2 tsp pink salt

1/4 tsp organic turmeric

Water as required to knead the dough.

Method to make the Puran:

Rinse the soaked chana dal, in a pressure cooker

Preparing the poli(roti):

- Take a medium-sized ball from the dough prepared to roll it to 3 inches in circumference on the rolling board.

- Place the Puran mixture in the center.

- Bring the edges together and join all the edges. 4. Sprinkle some flour and start rolling the dough till a medium-size poli is made.

- On a heated griddle, spread some ghee and place the poli.

- When the inner side gets brown flip it over and apply ghee.

- If everything is done well the Puran poli will puff and brown spots will appear.

- Serve hot with a topping off ghee on top.

Notes: Soaking of chana dal for 12- 14 hours releases the phytic acid and they become more easily digestible.

- Soaking helps in faster cooking of the chana daltoo and hence making it softer and easily digestible.

- Cardamom resolves digestive issues.

- Nutmeg boosts immunity and fennel powder hasanti-inflammatory properties.

- Organic jaggery is loaded with antioxidants andminerals.

- Puran Poli is loaded with iron, calcium and is acereal pulse combination which makes it acomplete protein.

- Khapali wheat is rich in complex carbs, fiber, trace minerals, and amino acids.

Alu Vadi

Pelting Mumbai rains call for the most comforting tea-time snack -Alu Vadi is a perfect tea- time match.

Equipment

Steamer

Sharp knife

Ingredients:

6 large fresh colocasia leaves arvi/arbi/taro leaves

200 g chickpea flour besan

50 g rice flour

50 g sattu flour

2 tsp ground cinna

1 tsp immunity powder

2 tsp ground Ceylon/Srilankan cinnamon

1/4 tsp Ajwain

1 tsp ground fennel seeds

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin seeds

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 inch ginger peeled and grated

2 green chillies optional

5 tbsp fresh tamarind pulp

100 g jaggery powder

500 ml water

For the tempering and tadka:

1 tbsp cold pressed coconut oil or unrefined mustard oil

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tsp asafoetida

2 tbsp sesame seeds

10-12 curry leaves

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves to garnish.

Instructions:

To prepare the colocasia leaves:

- Begin by wiping the colocasia leaves.

- Clean with a damp kitchen towel.

- Clean both sides thoroughly.

- Use a sharp knife to laterally trim the thick spine that runs down the leaf.

- Simply run the knife across the stalk to flatten it so it feels flat to the touch.

- Continue this process for all of the veins that branch out from the centre.

- Repeat the trimming for all the leaves.

To make the batter:

- In a large bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rice flour,sattu flour, ground cinnamon, immunity powder, ajwain,ground fennel seeds, ground cumin seeds, chilli powder, and salt.

- Whisk to combine.

- Add the grated ginger, green chilli paste, tamarind and jaggery powder.

- Slowly add the water, whisking all the time to ensure a smooth paste is formed without lumps.

- Continue whisking for 5 minutes until the paste is smooth.

- Set aside for 15 minutes.

To assemble the Alu Vadi-

- Organise the colocasia leaves by size.

- The assembly process will begin with the largest leaves to the smallest leaf.

- Take the largest colocasia leaf and lay it (dull side up) out on a clean, flat surface.

- Top with a large spoonful of batter.

- Use a rubber spatula, or your hands to spread the batter over the leaf.

- Take the second largest leaf and place it dull side-up in the opposite direction to the first leaf.

- It should look like a butterfly, the four corners resembling wings.

- Repeat the spreading process so that the second leaf is covered and place the next leaf in the opposite direction once again.

- Once all the five leaves are stacked, cover it finally with more batter.

- Fold one side of the leaves down to the center.

- Repeat for the other side so the leaves meet in the middle.

- It should form a rectangle.

- Cover with more batter.

- Starting from the short side, begin to form a tight roll.

- Ensure the roll is as tight as it can be without the batter squeezing out or the leaves breaking.

- Rub any remaining batter on the outside of the log to stick down any loose ends.

To steam the Alu Vadi:

- Heat up water and place the pot in a cooker.

- Grease a dish with a few drops of oil and place it in the pot.

- Place the rolls on the dish with the sealed side facing down.

- Close the lid and steam on medium heat for 15 minutes.

- Let it cool down and cut the roll into ï¿½ in wide pieces.

To finish the Alu Vadi:

- Slice the cooled Alu Vadi into 1/2cm pieces using a sharp knife.

- If you prefer a lighter snack, you can eat them steamed too.

For the tampering:

- Heat the oil in a pan.

- Add the mustard seeds once they crackle, add asafoetida, sesame seeds and curry leaves.

- Arrange the Alu vadi slices in the pan and cook on both sides until golden brown and crispy all over.

- Remove from the pan and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

- Serve warm or at room temperature with masala chai.

Important Note:

- Do not consume taro leaves as a raw vegetable or in their raw state.

- They should be soaked first in clean water and then cooked for at least 30 minutes.

--IANS inputs