Fasting all day for Ramadan? Here’s what a dietician says you should eat at Iftar

The holy month of Ramadan symbolises joy, appreciation, and eagerly awaited family gatherings around food. After a rigorous day of fasting in Ramadan, the Iftar spread is loaded with luscious curries, fried delights, fragrant rice dishes, and guilty pleasures like sheer khurma and halwa.

According to Ms Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietitian and Head of the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, the key to enjoying Ramadan lies not in restriction but in balance. “After fasting, the digestive system needs time to adjust again,” she explains. “Festive foods can absolutely be enjoyed, but how you begin your meals and what you prioritise on the plate makes a major difference.” Here’s how experts recommend eating during Ramadan celebrations without compromising health or happiness.

Start with gentle, balanced meals

The first meal after Ramadan fasting sets the tone for how your body responds to the rest of the day. Jumping straight into heavy or fried dishes can overwhelm digestion. “Breaking your fast with dates and water is both culturally meaningful and nutritionally smart,” says Ms Veena. “Dates provide natural sugars, potassium and fibre that restore energy without shocking the digestive system.”

She suggests beginning the meals with fruits, yoghurt, or light soups before moving toward richer dishes. These foods help regulate hunger and prevent overeating, allowing the stomach to gradually prepare for heavier foods.

Prioritise protein for steady energy

Iftar menus often centre around meat preparations, and experts say this can actually work in your favour when chosen wisely. “Lean protein keeps you fuller for longer and slows carbohydrate absorption, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels,” Ms Veena notes. Grilled chicken, fish, or well-trimmed mutton cooked through baking, grilling or light sautéing are healthier options compared to deep-fried preparations.

Heavy frying increases unhealthy fat intake and often leads to post-meal sluggishness. Choosing lighter cooking techniques allows you to enjoy traditional dishes while maintaining steady energy levels throughout the celebrations.

Choose complex carbohydrates over refined ones

Rice dishes, breads made from refined flour, and sweet pastries are staples of Ramadan celebrations. Experts stress that the goal isn’t elimination but smarter pairing. “Combine refined foods with fibre-rich or whole grain alternatives wherever possible,” advises Ms Veena.

Whole wheat rotis, millets, or brown rice slow digestion and reduce rapid glucose spikes. Pairing carbohydrates with vegetables and protein also improves digestion and helps avoid sudden hunger crashes later in the day.

Don’t skip fibre-rich vegetables

Vegetables often take a backseat during festive meals, but they play a crucial role in preventing digestive discomfort. “Fibre supports gut health and prevents constipation, which is common when eating patterns suddenly change,” she says.

Adding salads, sautéed greens, or vegetable-based side dishes increases vitamins and antioxidants while balancing heavier foods. Fresh cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, and leafy greens can easily elevate both nutrition and flavour.

Be mindful of sweets and sugary drinks

Desserts are an essential part of Ramadan celebrations, and completely avoiding them isn’t necessary. “The issue is rarely the sweet itself but the portion size and frequency,” Ms Veena explains. Eating smaller portions and savouring them can also prevent sudden spikes in sugar levels. Eating multiple desserts or having desserts with sugary drinks can increase calorie consumption without enhancing satisfaction.

She advises drinking sugary drinks and replacing them with infused water, buttermilk, or unsweetened herbal drinks.

Hydration matters more than you think

After fasting, hydration often remains overlooked during celebrations filled with food and social gatherings. “Dehydration can sometimes feel like hunger,” she says. “People end up overeating when their body is actually asking for fluids.”

Drinking water regularly supports digestion, maintains energy levels, and helps prevent heaviness after meals.

Celebrate with balance, not restriction

Ramadan is ultimately about gratitude, connection, and shared joy. Experts emphasise that healthy eating does not mean avoiding traditional foods altogether. “Slow eating, portion awareness, and light movement such as short walks after meals can make a significant difference,” Ms Veena advises.

Allowing the body time to adjust between meals, enjoying conversations instead of rushing through food, and listening to hunger signals can help people celebrate without discomfort.

Festivals are meant to create memories, not digestive stress.

