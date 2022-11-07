Healthy Evening Snacks: Apple Sticks to Peanut chaat, 5 popular snacks you can relish

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 popular snacks that you can eat in the evening

Healthy Evening Snacks: The important thing to remember is that the main motive for snacking between the main meals is to satisfy hunger and cravings. For that, you should be aware of what you are eating and in what quantity. Many people eat a lot of junk food during snack time which results in weight gain and disrupted the cycle of proper meals.

There are 5 healthy snacks that a person can eat in the evening as well as between meals-

1) Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as well as flavour. Munching these pumpkin seeds is easy during evenings along with your cup of tea. If you want to roast them or boil them, you can do that too.

2) Sprouts

A healthy spin by soaking chickpeas, moong dal or some legumes in the water is beneficial for health. You can add some freshly chopped veggies such as cucumber and tomatoes. To season it, you can add salt and pepper for the spicy edge.

3) Peanuts

Peanut kernels are rich in fiber, proteins, and good-quality fat. They are packed with several vital vitamins which can help in protecting you from heart disease.

4) A Trail Mix of Nuts

Munching almonds, cashews, walnuts, dates, and prunes- all contain several antioxidants. They are also rich in fiber which helps in weight loss.

5) Apple Sticks

Choose firm apples and wash and dry them thoroughly. Remove the stem, and skewer in the craft sticks. Now put them in the freezer, and prepare some caramel.

