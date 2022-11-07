Monday, November 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Healthy Evening Snacks: Apple Sticks to Peanut chaat, 5 popular snacks you can relish

Healthy Evening Snacks: Apple Sticks to Peanut chaat, 5 popular snacks you can relish

Eating snacks between the main meals is a habit of many. While it is a good habit if you have them at good intervals, it can turn out to be harmful if you are not careful. Here are 5 healthy evening snacks options that you can relish between meals.

Health Desk Written By: Health Desk New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2022 15:51 IST
Benefits of healthy snacks
Image Source : FREEPIK 5 popular snacks that you can eat in the evening

Healthy Evening Snacks: The important thing to remember is that the main motive for snacking between the main meals is to satisfy hunger and cravings. For that, you should be aware of what you are eating and in what quantity. Many people eat a lot of junk food during snack time which results in weight gain and disrupted the cycle of proper meals.

There are 5 healthy snacks that a person can eat in the evening as well as between meals- 

1) Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as well as flavour. Munching these pumpkin seeds is easy during evenings along with your cup of tea. If you want to roast them or boil them, you can do that too. 

2) Sprouts 

A healthy spin by soaking chickpeas, moong dal or some legumes in the water is beneficial for health. You can add some freshly chopped veggies such as cucumber and tomatoes. To season it, you can add salt and pepper for the spicy edge. 

3) Peanuts

Peanut kernels are rich in fiber, proteins, and good-quality fat. They are packed with several vital vitamins which can help in protecting you from heart disease.  

4) A Trail Mix of Nuts

Munching almonds, cashews, walnuts, dates, and prunes- all contain several antioxidants. They are also rich in fiber which helps in weight loss. 

5) Apple Sticks

Choose firm apples and wash and dry them thoroughly. Remove the stem, and skewer in the craft sticks. Now put them in the freezer, and prepare some caramel. 

Related Stories
Happy Dussehra 2021: Big B, Urmila Matondkar and more Bollywood celebs wish fans on Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2021: Big B, Urmila Matondkar and more Bollywood celebs wish fans on Vijayadashami

PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind wish nation on 'Vijaya Dashami'

PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind wish nation on 'Vijaya Dashami'

At Mathura temple, Ravana worshipped on Dussehra

At Mathura temple, Ravana worshipped on Dussehra

Dussehra 2022: Prabhas to burn Raavan effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Dussehra 2022: Prabhas to burn Raavan effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Navratri 2022: When will Shardiya Navratri start; know Durga Puja, Dussehra dates and shubh muhurat

Navratri 2022: When will Shardiya Navratri start; know Durga Puja, Dussehra dates and shubh muhurat

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moves Bombay HC to seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moves Bombay HC to seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Delhi High Court grants permission to hold Dussehra, Ramlila celebration in DDA parks

Delhi High Court grants permission to hold Dussehra, Ramlila celebration in DDA parks

Supreme Court agrees to list plea challenging 'Article 370 abrogation' after Dussehra break

Supreme Court agrees to list plea challenging 'Article 370 abrogation' after Dussehra break

October Festival Calendar 2022: When is Diwali, Dussehra, Karva Chauth and other festivals

October Festival Calendar 2022: When is Diwali, Dussehra, Karva Chauth and other festivals

Amazon Great Indian Festival launches Dussehra Shopping Store: Know all the offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival launches Dussehra Shopping Store: Know all the offers

 

Also Read: Masala Chai with Sandwich, check out these tasty and healthy snacks for monsoon cravings

Also Read: Replace high cholesterol snacks with these five healthy and tasty options

Also Read: Conscious about calories but can't stop munching? Here're some healthy snacks choices

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News