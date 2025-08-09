Try this healthy cake recipe without maida, white sugar for all your dessert cravings

A good tea cake can make any day better. However, most cake recipes use maida (refined flour) or processed white sugar, which a lot of people want to avoid.
But you don’t have to worry any longer because not all cakes require maida or sugar. You can also make cakes using healthier alternatives such as semolina, dates and other ingredients. Here’s a cake recipe that doesn’t use maida or white processed sugar.
Ingredients for Semolina-Date Cake
- Fine semolina (sooji) – 1 cup
- Dates (seedless) – 15 to 18, chopped
- Milk – 1 cup (warm, for soaking dates; dairy or plant-based)
- Baking powder – 1½ tsp
- Baking soda – ½ tsp
- Curd (yoghurt) – ½ cup
- Oil – ¼ cup (light olive oil or any neutral oil)
- Honey or jaggery powder – 2 tbsp (optional, for extra sweetness)
- Chopped nuts – 2 to 3 tbsp (almonds, walnuts, cashews)
- Vanilla essence – 1 tsp
- A pinch of salt
Making the Batter and Baking the Cake
Soak the Dates
Place chopped, seedless dates in a bowl. Pour warm milk over them and let soak for about 20–30 minutes until soft. This helps blend them into a smooth paste.
Prepare the Date Paste
Blend the soaked dates with milk into a smooth, thick paste. If you like small date bits in your cake, you can blend coarsely.
Mix the Wet Ingredients
In a mixing bowl, whisk together curd, oil and vanilla essence until smooth. Add the date paste and mix well. If you want a sweeter cake, add honey or jaggery powder.
Add the Dry Ingredients
In another bowl, combine semolina, baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture. Mix until just combined; do not overmix.
Rest the Batter
Let the batter sit for 15–20 minutes. This allows semolina to absorb moisture which makes the cake soft. If the batter thickens too much, add 1–2 tbsp milk to adjust consistency.
Add Nuts
Fold in chopped nuts gently. Keep a few aside to sprinkle on top.
Bake the Cake
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Then grease and line a cake tin (6–7 inches) and pour in the batter and smooth the top. Sprinkle remaining nuts and bake for 30–35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool and Serve
Let the cake cool for 10–15 minutes before slicing. Enjoy as a tea-time snack or a healthy dessert.
