Try this healthy cake recipe without maida, white sugar for all your dessert cravings You can make cakes using healthier alternatives such as semolina, dates, other ingredients and you always don't need maida and processed sugar. Here’s a cake recipe that doesn’t use maida or white processed sugar.

A good tea cake can make any day better. However, most cake recipes use maida (refined flour) or processed white sugar, which a lot of people want to avoid.

But you don’t have to worry any longer because not all cakes require maida or sugar. You can also make cakes using healthier alternatives such as semolina, dates and other ingredients. Here’s a cake recipe that doesn’t use maida or white processed sugar.

Ingredients for Semolina-Date Cake

Fine semolina (sooji) – 1 cup

Dates (seedless) – 15 to 18, chopped

Milk – 1 cup (warm, for soaking dates; dairy or plant-based)

Baking powder – 1½ tsp

Baking soda – ½ tsp

Curd (yoghurt) – ½ cup

Oil – ¼ cup (light olive oil or any neutral oil)

Honey or jaggery powder – 2 tbsp (optional, for extra sweetness)

Chopped nuts – 2 to 3 tbsp (almonds, walnuts, cashews)

Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

A pinch of salt

Making the Batter and Baking the Cake

Soak the Dates

Place chopped, seedless dates in a bowl. Pour warm milk over them and let soak for about 20–30 minutes until soft. This helps blend them into a smooth paste.

Prepare the Date Paste

Blend the soaked dates with milk into a smooth, thick paste. If you like small date bits in your cake, you can blend coarsely.

Mix the Wet Ingredients

In a mixing bowl, whisk together curd, oil and vanilla essence until smooth. Add the date paste and mix well. If you want a sweeter cake, add honey or jaggery powder.

Add the Dry Ingredients

In another bowl, combine semolina, baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture. Mix until just combined; do not overmix.

Rest the Batter

Let the batter sit for 15–20 minutes. This allows semolina to absorb moisture which makes the cake soft. If the batter thickens too much, add 1–2 tbsp milk to adjust consistency.

Add Nuts

Fold in chopped nuts gently. Keep a few aside to sprinkle on top.

Bake the Cake

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Then grease and line a cake tin (6–7 inches) and pour in the batter and smooth the top. Sprinkle remaining nuts and bake for 30–35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool and Serve

Let the cake cool for 10–15 minutes before slicing. Enjoy as a tea-time snack or a healthy dessert.

