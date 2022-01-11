Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Lohri 2022: Treat your family to these easy to make traditional recipes this festive season

The festival of Lohri is just around the corner. The harvest festival will be celebrated on January 13 this year. It's time to light the bonfire and gather around with your families, sing your favourite Punjabi folk songs and munch on popcorn, jaggery and rewari. Just like any other Indian festival, Lohri would be incomplete if you don't have some appetising, traditional food items to devour. Just to make your life a little easier and the festival merrier we bring to you a list of easy recipes that you must try.

Murmure ke laddoo/ Rice puff balls

Murmure ke laddoo is a light sweet snack that is prepared by rolling rice puffs with jaggery into balls. It is very easy to make these but only thing to keep in mind is that you should not melt the jaggery at a high temperature otherwise it can burst the rice puffs and they may lose their crunchiness.

Dahi Bhalle

Yeah, it sure sounds like Balle Balle!! but that's not the only reason they have made it to the list. These soft yet crisp dumplings made with Urad daal make for a mouthwatering treat. The Urad daal balls after frying are dunked into sour yoghurt and are served with roasted cumin powder, red chilly powder and are topped with pomegranate seeds.

Peanut/sesame seeds chikki

Til or sesame seeds are considered auspicious for the festival. Thus making til ki chikki is great idea. The combination of sesame seed and jaggery is sure to impress your guests. You can add rose petals and other nuts to add your own twist to the dish.

Makki ki Roti with Sarson da Saag

There's no match for Makki ki Roti and Sarson da Saag. The traditional yet flavorful combination is going to make your Lohri dinner a hit. Sarson Ka saag is an Indian green curry with spices. Do not forget to add a dash of 'desi ghee' to the soft corn chapatis and your saag for scrumptious taste.

Gajar Ka Halwa

To all those who will be celebrating the festival away from their homes and families, why not bring that flavour of home to your place. And Gajar Ka Halwa is one such dish that feels like home. Try ou this easy to make carrot dessert. Pro tip: Add some khoya to it for that 'ghar' wala taste.

Happy Lohri everyone!