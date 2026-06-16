Gut health made simple: Doctor ranks fruits from best to worst for fibre

New Delhi:

If there's one nutrient experts consistently recommend for better gut health, it's fibre. Not only does fibre support digestion, but it also promotes regular bowel movements and helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria.

To help people make smarter food choices, gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently ranked several commonly consumed fruits based on their fibre content. His list offers a simple guide to identifying which fruits can provide the biggest digestive benefits and which ones contain less fibre than many people might expect.

Fruit rating based on fibre content

Guava : 10/10

Guava received a perfect score for its fibre content.

The fruit is widely recognised for being one of the richest sources of dietary fibre and is often recommended for digestive health.

Raspberries : 9.5/10

Raspberries ranked just behind guava.

Despite their small size, these berries are packed with fibre and make an excellent addition to breakfast bowls, smoothies and snacks.

Pear with skin : 9/10

Leaving the skin on makes a significant difference.

Pears contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, making them a particularly gut-friendly fruit.

Apple with skin : 8.5/10

The old saying about an apple a day may have some digestive benefits after all.

Most of an apple's fibre is found in the skin, so peeling it can significantly reduce its fibre content.

Blueberries : 8/10

Blueberries scored highly while also providing antioxidants that support overall health.

Orange : 7.5/10

Oranges offer a respectable amount of fibre in addition to vitamin C and hydration benefits.

Mango : 6.5/10

Although mangoes contain fibre, they ranked lower than many people might expect.

Pineapple : 6/10

Pineapple does provide fibre, but it is often valued more for its vitamins and digestive enzymes.

Watermelon : 4/10

Watermelon received the lowest score on the list.

While it is excellent for hydration, it is not considered a significant source of dietary fibre.

Why fibre matters

According to health experts, adequate fibre intake can help:

Support healthy digestion

Promote regular bowel movements

Feed beneficial gut bacteria

Improve feelings of fullness

Support heart health

Help regulate blood sugar levels

For those looking to improve gut health naturally, Dr Sethi's ranking suggests that fruits such as guava, pears, raspberries and apples are among the best choices to include in a daily diet.

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