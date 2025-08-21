Gordon Ramsay’s first restaurant in India opens at Delhi T1, here’s what’s on the Street Burger menu Gordon Ramsay Street Burger has landed in India! Delhi Airport now serves bold burgers, fiery fries, and sweet indulgence with a touch of Indian flavour.

New Delhi:

At Delhi's Terminal 1 at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global and Travel Food Services Limited (TFS) have unveiled Gordon Ramsay Street Burger.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants made their debut in India with this historic launch. Arguably one of the most well-known chefs in the world, Gordon Ramsay is renowned for his strong flavours, inventive restaurant ideas, and distinctive culinary legacy accumulated over many years.

More Gordon Ramsay dining concepts will soon be added, and this launch lays the groundwork for a more comprehensive strategic growth throughout India's major vacation destinations.

Delhi Airport Terminal 1's post:

By combining Gordon Ramsay's daring, internationally renowned culinary concept with TFS's traveller-centric knowledge, Street Burger at Delhi T1 is a standout partnership that shows that, in the proper airport, the layover can be just as interesting as the destination.

Taking to Instagram, Delhi Airport shared snapshots from the launch, captioned with a cheeky tease: “Fresh. Fiery. First in India - @gordonramsaystreetburger now serving at T1, Delhi Airport!”

Signature Street Burger dishes to try at Delhi T1

Street Burger’s signature menu has been thoughtfully adapted to suit the pace of air travel, delivering fresh, chef-crafted flavour before you fly. The menu celebrates Gordon Ramsay Street Burger favourites and exciting new dishes inspired by local flavours, from Tandoori Paneer and The Butternut Bhaji Burger alongside the global fan favourite Gordon’s Fried Chicken (GFC) Burger.

Fries, sides, and desserts that steal the spotlight

Beyond the burgers, guests can enjoy a mouth-watering selection of sides, including the signature Hotter than Hell Fries loaded with molten cheese and bold sauces, Crisp Vegan Bites, and vibrant chef-crafted salads, finished off with indulgent treats like Sticky Toffee Pudding, milkshakes, and expertly crafted cocktails.

After sampling two of the most talked-about burgers, food and travel blogger Kashish posted her thoughts.

Why Gordon Ramsay chose Delhi for his India entry

While speaking about the new outlet, Andy Wenlock, CEO, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global, said, “India’s passion for its rich culinary heritage makes it a natural home for Street Burger. We are pleased to be partnering with TFS to bring the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global experience to Indian airports, serving our signature flavours and inspired new dishes at the very gateway to the nation."

What’s next: Street Burger expansion plans in India

"With a reputation for warm hospitality and a love for vibrant, flavour-intense food, we’re excited to see how travellers embrace this dynamic new chapter in our business. International travel hubs are an important growth strategy for us, with restaurants already thriving in London, Hong Kong, and Doha airports. Expanding into Delhi - and soon Mumbai - is an exciting next step in our journey.”