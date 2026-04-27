Are golgappas and aloo chaat actually good for you? Chef Ranveer Brar explains

New Delhi:

Street food rarely enters a “healthy” conversation. It’s indulgent. Messy. Often blamed for digestive issues. But when chef Ranveer Brar recently linked golgappas and aloo chaat to gut health, it sparked curiosity and confusion.

Can something so indulgent actually be good for your gut? The answer, as always, is more nuanced than a simple yes or no. Chef Ranveer said in his reel, "The true purpose of chaat, as I always say, is to keep the stomach healthy. Inside our gut, there are trillions of bacteria, and those bacteria are billions of years old. "

In a recent Instagram reel, he said, "Our history is probably 900,000 years old, proper history is maybe 300,000 years old. So those bacteria, which are billions of years old, are simply using us as a medium to move forward. And from time to time, those bacteria need a 're-adjustment,' so they call out from within. When the weather changes and the bacteria call out, do you know what we eat? Chaat. We eat it so that the bacteria inside us can re-adjust, increasing the count of beneficial bacteria and improving our digestion."

Why your gut responds to street food

Your gut is not just digesting food. It’s interacting with trillions of bacteria, which we call the gut microbiome. These microbes respond to what you eat, how you eat, and even how often you expose them to different environments.

Traditional Indian foods, including street food, often bring together:

Spices

Fermented elements

Fibre-rich ingredient

And that combination can influence gut bacteria. Research shows that fermented foods and certain natural ingredients can support microbial diversity and digestion.

The science behind golgappas

Golgappas aren’t something that screams gut health at you. However, let’s dig deeper into the reasons: For starters, there is always some sort of spicy water in golgappas, made from mint, tamarind, or even cumin. These spices are famous for improving our digestive system.

The unique blend of flavours and textures can help activate the digestive system. Therefore, the important part is the way your body reacts to the components used in golgappas.

Aloo chaat and its gut connection

Aloo chaat is a confusing thing. But again, the details matter:

Potatoes provide resistant starch (in some forms), which can feed good gut bacteria

Spices like chaat masala, hing, and jeera support digestion

The tangy elements can stimulate appetite and enzyme activity

Indian cooking has long used spices not just for flavour, but for function.

But here’s what gets missed

Just because something has gut-friendly elements doesn’t mean it’s automatically healthy.

Street food still comes with risks:

Hygiene and contamination

Excess oil

High salt content

“Not every fermented or spice-rich food is beneficial in all contexts. Preparation and quality matter,” is the broader scientific takeaway. Even probiotic-rich foods like curd or buttermilk help balance digestion, especially when paired with heavy or fried meals.

As Ranveer concludes, "When those bacteria call out, they crave clean water, spices, and ghee, which we collectively call 'chaat.' You can call it body balancing, gut health, or bacterial wisdom; essentially, you are just a vessel for those billions-of-years-old bacteria to live on. And chaat is just their way of having a little fun with you."

Also read: Street food in summer: What’s safe and what you should avoid