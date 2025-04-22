Gin in the Sun: Ways you can use this spirit in your summer cocktails Gin is usually dry and has a relatively high alcohol content, which is usually around 40% ABV. It is a versatile spirit and can be used as a base for different cocktails, some of them being the classic ones. Here are some ways you can gin in your summer cocktails.

Gin is a spirit that is enjoyed by a lot of people. It is a clear, distilled spirit that is known for its distinctive flavours, that is mostly derived from juniper berries. These give it a pine-like aroma and taste. Other than juniper, the flavours of gin often come from a blend of herbs, spices and citrus peels such as coriander, angelica root, orris root and lemon or orange zest. All of these give gin its taste and aroma.

Gin is usually dry and has a relatively high alcohol content, which is usually around 40% ABV. It is a versatile spirit and can be used as a base for different cocktails, some of them being the classic ones. Here are some ways you can gin in your summer cocktails.

Classic Gin and Tonic

A timeless favourite, the gin and tonic is cool and incredibly easy to make. Use a quality tonic water and add a slice of lime, cucumber or even grapefruit to give it a summer twist. The bubbles make it super refreshing on a hot day.

Citrus-Forward Gimlet

A gimlet is a simple mix of gin and lime juice. It’s tart, slightly sweet and perfect for drinking during summer. You can also add a simple syrup to it or even muddle some fresh herbs like basil or mint for an extra flavour.

Gin Fizz with Seasonal Fruits

The gin fizz is light and frothy due to lemon juice and soda water. Add muddled berries or peaches to give it a fruity summer touch. The effervescence keeps it super drinkable and bright.

Cucumber Gin Coolers

Muddle fresh cucumber and mint with a splash of lime, then shake with gin and ice. Top with soda water for a super refreshing drink. The cucumber combines beautifully with the notes of gin.

Gin Mojito Remix

Swap rum for gin in your mojito for a more herbal version of this classic. Lime, mint, sugar and soda water pair beautifully with gin’s aromatic flavours.

Frozen Gin Slushies

Blend gin with ice, fresh lemon or lime juice, a sweetener and a favourite summer fruit of your choice (like strawberries or watermelon). It’s a grown-up slushy that’s cool, colourful and will be a total hit.

Negroni with a Twist

The traditional Negroni is bold but you can lighten it up for summer by replacing Campari with Aperol or using a splash of soda. Add an orange peel or slice for a fresh balance.

