Ghee Sankranti 2023: Add these 5 things to your ghee to make it healthier

Ghee Sankranti is one of the most important festivals in India. The festival is specially celebrated in Uttarakhand and it is also known as Singh Sankranti or Olgi Sankranti. On the auspicious day, the devotees worship Sun God, Lord Vishnu and Lord Narasimha. During the celebrations, ghee is used to remove all kinds of negativity. It marks the beginning of a new season and celebrates the change of harvest. Every year, the celebration is accompanied by special dishes prepared with generous amounts of ghee, a clarified butter made from cows’ milk. This year, Ghee Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on August 17 i.e. today.

Ghee has long been known for its many health benefits. It is rich in fatty acids and contains many vitamins and minerals, making it a great source of nourishment. But many people are unaware that ghee can also be made healthier by adding certain ingredients to it. Here are five things to add to your ghee to make it healthier this Ghee Sankranti:

Spices: Adding spices like cardamom, cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, and black pepper can boost the flavour of ghee and make it even more nutritious. All these spices are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They also promote better digestion and absorption of fats.

Nuts: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews, and peanuts are full of healthy fats, proteins, and vitamins. Adding them to ghee can make for a tasty combination that’s good for your health. Nuts also help reduce oxidative stress and keep your immune system strong.

Seeds: Seeds like sunflower, pumpkin, sesame, chia, and flax can be added to ghee for a nutritional punch. These seeds are an excellent source of fibre, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. They also help reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

Herbs: Herbs like oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, and sage add flavour as well as health benefits to ghee. These herbs are rich in essential oils that have antibacterial and antifungal properties. They also help boost immunity and keep digestive issues at bay.

Honey: Honey is a natural sweetener that’s packed with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Adding honey to ghee will not only enhance its flavour but also give it a nutritional boost. Honey is known to help reduce cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

So this Ghee Sankranti 2023, make your ghee even healthier by adding these ingredients to it! Not only will it make for delicious dishes but it will also do wonders for your overall health and well-being.

