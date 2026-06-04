Gastroenterologist's favourite high-fibre bowl is as simple as it is nutritious

New Delhi:

Gut health has become one of the biggest wellness conversations of recent years. From probiotics and fermented foods to fibre supplements and digestive cleanses, social media is packed with advice on keeping the gut happy. Yet sometimes, the most effective solutions are also the simplest.

A high-fibre salad recently shared by gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi on Instagram is proving exactly that. He describes his favourite high-fibre bowl as his all-time favourite – it's super easy to make and packed with colourful ingredients that catch the eye. Plus, it boasts an impressive nutritional profile.

At first glance, the recipe seems simple. The ingredients aren't hard to find, and there's nothing complicated about the preparation. Instead, it relies on a combination of legumes, vegetables and healthy fats that many nutrition experts regularly recommend for overall health.

What's inside the bowl?

It starts with chickpeas and black beans, which are loaded with fibre and protein. Sweetcorn adds natural sweetness and texture, while tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and green peppers bring freshness and crunch.

The final ingredient is avocado, which adds healthy fats along with additional fibre.

Everything is brought together with a simple dressing made from lemon juice, salt and pepper. Those who enjoy extra flavour can also add oregano or cilantro.

Why fibre matters so much

Ask most gastroenterologists about the nutrient people commonly fall short on, and fibre is likely to be part of the conversation. Fibre plays an important role in supporting digestive health. It helps maintain regular bowel movements, supports beneficial gut bacteria and contributes to feelings of fullness after meals. Still, many people don't consume enough fibre. Dr Sethi's bowl offers an easy way to increase fibre intake without completely changing your diet.

Chickpeas and black beans provide plant protein and fibre that support digestion and help keep hunger at bay. Tomatoes, peppers and onions contribute vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, while jalapeños add flavour without the need for heavy sauces. Avocado supplies heart-healthy fats, making the meal more satisfying.

Together, these ingredients create a balanced mix of nutrients that support both digestive health and overall wellbeing. It is a reminder that healthy eating does not always have to be complicated. Sometimes, the best approach is returning to wholesome, fibre-rich foods that support the body naturally. And judging by the reaction online, plenty of people are ready to give this high-fibre bowl a try.

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