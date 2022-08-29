Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Almond halwa tart, Amarnath ladoos; sweet recipes to make & enjoy on festival

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Recipes to enjoy on the festive occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha will be celebrated on August 31. On the special occasion, it is customary to make and serve sweet dishes. Here we bring to you the recipes of popular sweet dishes-- halwa tart and Amarnath ladoos-- that will make your celebrations sweeter and tastier.

Almond and Amarnath ladoos

Serves: 14 - 15 nos

Preparation time: 5 - 7 minutes

Cooking time: 10 - 12 minutes

Ingredients

Popped amaranth seeds - 50 g

Jaggery melted - 50 ml

Almond slivers (unpeeled) - 30 g

Method

Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.

Almond and Amarnath ladoos can be easily prepared and enjoyed on Ganesh Chaturthi

Almond Halwa Tart

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients Quantity

Unsalted butter 100 gm

Castor sugar 60 gm

Khoya 120 gms

Almonds 300 gms

Desi ghee 90 gm

Mascarpone cheese 50 gm

Method

• Cream unsalted butter and sugar together in the machine bowl of planetary mixer with paddle attachment, until thick and creamy. Alternatively, you can use a wooden spoon and a bowl to cream butter and sugar.

• Add the flour and mix well. This pastry is for the tart base, refrigerate in the fridge for about 4-5 hours or overnight.

• Grind the almonds to a slightly coarse powder.

• Heat desi ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add the almond powder and cook on slow heat.

• Cook till slightly brown, add the sugar and cook further 5-10 mins.

• Add the khoya and cook for 10-15 minutes. The almonds and khoya should bind together.

• Roll out the pastry into a 9-inch round and line a 8-inch tart shell with the rolled pastry.

• Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15-20 mins till the pastry is fully cooked and golden in colour.

• Mix the almond halwa with mascarpone cheese and fill the tart with this mixture evenly.

• Garnish with sliced toasted almonds and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (optional).

Almond halwa tart can be enjoyed on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

