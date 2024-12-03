Fruit vs Fruit juice: Which is more beneficial? Know what doctor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fruit vs Fruit juice: Which is more beneficial?

Fruits are often made a part of a healthy diet. It is said that a diet is not considered complete without fruits. People who eat fruits or drink fruit juices daily are not as healthy as those who do not consume fruits. Fruits also provide many nutrients to health. Fruits are good sources of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Apart from this, eating fruits provides benefits to the body both internally and externally. But, people often have this question whether fruits should be included in the diet or fruit juice should be drunk. AIIMS doctor Priyanka Sahrawat is answering this. Know here what Dr. Priyanka has to say on whether fruits are better or fruit juice.

Fruits or Fruit Juice: Which is better?

Dr. Priyanka says that she never advises her patients to drink fruit juice but instead asks them to eat plain fruits. The reason for this is that when juice is made, the dietary fiber of the fruits is reduced or becomes almost negligible. Dietary fiber is needed for gut health and to get rid of constipation.

Benefits of eating Fruits

Eating fruits daily provides many benefits to the body. Eating fruits provides the body with ample fiber. This keeps the problem of constipation at bay, digestion remains healthy and the chances of stomach-related problems start reducing.

The increased body weight also starts reducing with the intake of fiber. Especially eating apples, guavas, and pears helps in reducing weight.

Fruits are low in calories and low in fat. They do not increase the calories in the body and help in weight management.

The amount of sodium in fruits is low, due to which eating fruits has an effect in reducing high cholesterol.

Fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals. Many fruits contain vitamins A, C, and E. Fruits are also good sources of magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, and folic acid.

