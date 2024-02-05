From Tofu to Nuts: 5 non-dairy calcium-rich foods for vegan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 non-dairy calcium-rich foods for vegan

As more people embrace a vegan lifestyle, finding alternative sources of essential nutrients becomes important. One nutrient that often raises concerns for those following a plant-based diet is calcium. Traditionally associated with dairy products, calcium is vital for maintaining strong bones and overall health. Fortunately, there are plenty of non-dairy, vegan-friendly sources of calcium that can easily be incorporated into your daily meals. Let us embrace the abundance of nature's offerings, and discover the numerous ways to thrive on a vegan diet without compromising on essential nutrients. Here are the five such plant-powered calcium-rich foods.​

Tofu and Tempeh

Soy-based products like tofu and tempeh are not only versatile but also packed with calcium. Tofu, made from soybean curds, can be incorporated into various dishes such as stir-fries, scrambles, or desserts. On the other hand, tempeh, a fermented soy product, is another excellent option. Its nutty flavour and firm texture makes it a favourite for vegans looking to boost their calcium intake.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are nutritional powerhouses that offer a host of health benefits, including being rich in calcium. Vegetables like kale, collard greens, bok choy, and broccoli are excellent sources of this essential mineral. These greens can be enjoyed in salads, stir-fries, or smoothies, providing a tasty and nutrient-dense way to meet your calcium needs.

Fortified Plant Milk

With the rise in popularity of plant-based diets, various plant milks, such as almond, soy, and oat milk, are now fortified with calcium and other essential nutrients. When choosing a plant milk, be sure to select one that is fortified with calcium to ensure you are getting an adequate amount. These fortified options can be used in the same way as traditional dairy milk in coffee, cereal, or baking.

Edible Seaweed (Nori)

Edible seaweed, particularly nori, commonly used in sushi rolls, is surprisingly rich in calcium. Apart from its unique taste and texture, nori provides a significant boost to this essential mineral. Incorporate nori into your diet by making vegan sushi rolls, adding it to salads, or using it as a seasoning for various dishes.

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, and tahini are rich in both calcium and other essential nutrients. Almonds make for a convenient and portable snack, while chia seeds can be added to puddings, smoothies, or oatmeal. Sesame seeds and tahini can be used in dressings, sauces, or spreads, adding a unique flavour while contributing to your daily calcium intake.

ALSO READ: 7 iron-rich foods to eat to increase haemoglobin count