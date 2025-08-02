Friendship Day 2025: 4 easy recipes you can make with your friends to celebrate the day While your friends don't demand much of your attention, it is important that you celebrate them once in a while, Friendship Day is one such day. This year, skip the cliches and stir up some fun in the kitchen. Here, check out some easy recipes that you can make with your friends.

Friendship Day is a gentle reminder to celebrate the people who make life better, your friends. Friendship Day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 3 in India. While these bonds don't demand much of your attention, it is important that you celebrate them once in a while.

This Friendship Day, skip the cliches and stir up some fun in the kitchen. Whether you're celebrating with your day-ones or planning a low-key hangout, these quirky, no-fuss recipes made with some of your favorites are just what you need. Here, check out some easy recipes that you can make with your friends to celebrate the day.

Chilli Garlic Torts

Ingredients:

½ cup boiled and mashed potato

½ cup grated paneer

¼ cup boiled corn, chopped

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 packet NutriChoice Digestive High-Fibre Biscuits

Refined flour slurry

Steps:

In a large bowl, combine mashed potatoes, grated paneer, and chopped boiled corn. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic and chilli flakes. Sauté until aromatic and lightly golden.

Pour the chilli-garlic oil into the potato-paneer-corn mixture. Add chopped coriander and mix thoroughly.

Grind the biscuits in a mixer to make fine crumbs.

Take small portions of the mixture and roll them into bite-sized balls.

Dip each ball in the refined flour slurry, then roll in biscuit crumbs to form a crisp coating.

Place the coated balls in an air fryer. Cook at 180°C for 10 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Little Hearts Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup Little Hearts, crushed into fine crumbs

1/2 cup milk powder

1 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup milk (adjust as needed)

Butter (for cooking)

Chocolate sauce (for topping)

Crushed Little Hearts & choco chips (for garnish)

Steps:

Mix Little Hearts crumbs, milk powder, icing sugar, and baking powder in a bowl.

Add vanilla extract and milk to form a smooth batter.

Heat butter in a non-stick pan. Pour ladles of batter and cook on both sides until golden.

Stack pancakes and drizzle with chocolate sauce.

Garnish with crushed Little Hearts and choco chips.

Bourbon Biscuit Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients

1 pack Bourbon biscuits

2 cups vanilla ice cream (softened)

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Optional toppings: sprinkles, melted chocolate, chopped nuts

Steps:

Let the ice cream soften at room temp for 10–15 mins.

Whip heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.

Fold half the whipped cream into the softened ice cream.

Spread a scoop of this mix onto the flat side of one Bourbon biscuit.

Top with another biscuit to form a sandwich.

Repeat with the rest and place on a parchment-lined tray.

Freeze for 2+ hours until firm.

Roll edges in toppings or drizzle with chocolate before serving.

No-Bake Bourbon Cheesecake Bites

Ingredients:

1 pack Bourbon biscuits, crushed

3 tbsp melted butter

200g cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup heavy cream

Melted dark chocolate (for garnish)

Fresh berries (optional)

Steps:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine crushed biscuits with melted butter. Press the mixture into an 8-inch square pan. Refrigerate for 30 mins.

Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth.

Add vanilla and heavy cream, and beat until light and fluffy.

Spread cheesecake filling over chilled base and smooth out.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours (or overnight).

Cut into bite-sized squares.

Drizzle with melted chocolate and top with berries.

