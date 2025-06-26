Frappuccino to Iced Mocha: Try these easy-to-make cold coffee recipes at home Your cold coffee doesn't have to bland and boring all the time just because you're making it at home. There are several cold recipes that you can make at home easily. Here are some easy-to-make cold coffee recipes that you can make at home.

New Delhi:

A lot of people love their coffee. It is their holy grail, which helps them get through the day. However, with the heat and humidity. not everyone might really like a cup of hot coffee. For such days, you can switch to cold coffee. Everyone loves a good cold coffee.

However, your cold coffee doesn't have to bland and boring all the time just because you're making it at home. There are several cold recipes that you can make at home easily. Here are some easy-to-make cold coffee recipes that you can make at home.

The Classic Cold Coffee

This is the simplest and most loved cold coffee. It's creamy, mildly sweet, and refreshing. For this, you will need instant coffee, milk, sugar, ice cubes. Blend 1 cup of cold milk, 1–2 tsp instant coffee, 1–2 tsp sugar, and a handful of ice cubes. Blend until frothy.

Cold Brew Coffee

This version is brewed slowly in cold water for a smooth and less acidic taste. You will need coarse coffee grounds and cold water for this recipe. Steep 1/3 cup coffee grounds in 1.5 cups water for 12–18 hours in the fridge. Strain and serve over ice with milk or sweetener if needed.

Frappuccino

This is a Starbucks-style drink, which is rich and creamy with a frosty texture. For this, you will need instant coffee or espresso, milk, sugar/syrup, ice and whipped cream (optional). Blend 1/2 cup strong coffee, 1 cup milk, 1–2 tbsp sugar, 1 cup ice. Then, top it with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce.

Vanilla Iced Coffee

This is a lightly sweetened coffee with a hint of vanilla. You will need brewed coffee, milk or cream, vanilla extract or syrup and ice for this recipe. Mix 1 cup brewed coffee, 1/2 cup milk, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and ice. Adjust sugar or syrup to your taste.

Iced Mocha

This is a cold coffee for people who love both coffee and chocolate. It is smooth, sweet and also slightly bitter. For this, you need coffee, milk, cocoa powder or chocolate syrup, sugar and ice. Mix 1/2 cup strong coffee with 1 cup milk, 1–2 tbsp chocolate syrup, and sugar to taste. Shake or blend with ice. You can also garnish it with cocoa or whipped cream.

ALSO READ: Satisfy your mango cravings with these fruity desserts this summer, know easy recipe