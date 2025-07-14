Fooding right in the rain: Nutritionist shares what not to eat this monsoon During the monsoon, maintaining good health and boosting immunity requires careful eating and food hygiene practices. Thus, a renowned nutritionist has explained what not to eat this monsoon.

New Delhi:

The monsoon's high humidity and fluctuating temperatures create an ideal environment for the growth of bacteria, fungi, and microorganisms in food. Not only is spoiling accelerated, but there is also a higher chance of food poisoning due to typhoid, gastric, and diarrhoeal illnesses.

Our digestive system is slow because of the wet weather. According to Ayurveda, the digestive "agni" or fire is weakened in such a situation, and it would be difficult to digest oily and heavy food. One would, therefore, become more susceptible to bloating, indigestion, and acidity. In addition, microbial contamination at this point further endangers gut health and the chances of infection and food poisoning.

One of the key dietary precautions is to avoid foods that are rich in water content, which quickly get contaminated during the monsoon. Leafy greens such as spinach, lettuce, and fenugreek are prone to fungal and bacterial contamination and need to be eaten with a degree of caution. Ready-to-eat fruits and pre-cut salads, particularly from street food stalls, need not be eaten because they are kept exposed to the open air and typically handled unhygienically.

According to Yukta Sharma, Clinical Dietitian & Nutritionist (MSc Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, CDE), K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, water-retentive vegetables such as cauliflower, mushrooms, and brinjal must be thoroughly washed and cooked to exclude the possibility of microbial growth. Similarly, fruits such as melons and cucumbers are mostly a source of water but are a cause of bloating and may harbour bacteria if not stored properly.

Monsoon Eating Dos and Don'ts

Adopting a healthy diet and minimising infection risk can be guaranteed if the following guidelines are adopted:

Do's:

Eat freshly cooked, hot, fresh foods to facilitate easy digestion and minimise contamination risk.

Wash fruits and vegetables extensively using clean water, with a vinegar or salt wash if possible.

Include immune-strengthening foods such as ginger, turmeric, garlic, and foods with vitamin C in your diet.

Drink only filtered or boiled water.

Don'ts:

Avoid raw salads and street food.

Avoid foods that have been stored for a long time or even seem to be slightly stale.

Restrict consumption of fried foods or highly spicy foods, which can irritate the digestive system.

Avoid eating cold leftover foods, particularly if they are beyond a day old.

Storage Tips to Avoid Contamination

Proper food storage is one of the most important elements in maintaining food safety during the rainy season. Store the leftovers and ready-to-eat foods at the topmost shelves of the refrigerator. Put the dairy and eggs on mid-shelves (store eggs in cartons, not in the door of the refrigerator), and raw meat or fish on the bottom shelf so as not to spill on other foods. Store fruits and vegetables in individual crisper drawers, and bananas, potatoes, and onions in a dark, dry, cool location out of the refrigerator.

Put paper towels within vegetable containers to soak up extra water, and store grains, flours, lentils, and spices in sealed containers to avoid dampness and insect infestation.

Finally, maintain the cleanliness of the kitchen by utilising separate chopping boards for raw meat and vegetables, serving cooked food within 24 hours, not reheating multiple times, and washing hands and surfaces before contact with food.

ALSO READ: Want to boost your protein intake without much hassle? Here are 5 easy ways to do it every day