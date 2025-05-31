Fond of drinking vodka with sugarcane juice? Beware of these potential side effects Mixing sugarcane juice with vodka and drinking it can be very dangerous for your health. Know how this combination causes problems like increased blood sugar, dehydration, infection, and fatty liver.

People who enjoy drinking are frequently spotted trying out new things. People occasionally blend seasonal juice and soda with alcohol, and occasionally they combine it with another cold beverage. These days, drinking vodka blended with sugarcane juice has become another popular practice. However, since the two have different natures, this combination may be harmful. While vodka is an alcoholic beverage, sugarcane gives you energy and cools your body. Tell us about any potential drawbacks.

Sudden increase in blood sugar levels

About 13–15 grams of sugar are present in 100 ml of sugarcane juice, which can quickly raise blood sugar levels. However, alcoholic drinks such as vodka have an impact on the liver. These two together have the potential to interfere with the metabolism of sugar. This mixture acts like poison for diabetes patients.

Risk of dehydration

Vodka is a diuretic, which can cause water loss from the body by increasing the amount of urine produced. Due to the high sugar content in sugarcane juice, the body needs more water to metabolise it. This mixture increases the chances of dehydration, especially in summer.

Digestive problems

Sugarcane juice contains an element called policosanol. Taking it in excess can cause vomiting, dizziness, and stomach pain. At the same time, alcohol can make the digestive system more sensitive. The combination of vodka and sugarcane juice can be more dangerous to the body.

Risk of infection

Sugarcane juice available on the roadside often does not follow hygiene standards, which increases the risk of infections like hepatitis A and E. Consuming it with alcohol can further weaken the body's immunity.

Risk of weight gain and fatty liver

Weight gain may result from the high calorie and sugar content of sugarcane juice. It increases the risk of fatty liver by placing additional strain on the liver when used with alcohol.

