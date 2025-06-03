Eid al-Adha 2025: 5 easy, healthy desserts you can make to celebrate the festival People come together to honour their faith and strengthen their bonds with others on the day of Eid al-Adha. Feasts are a major part of celebrations and no feast is ever complete without desserts. Here are some easy and healthy desserts you can make this Bakrid.

New Delhi:

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a festival that is celebrated by Muslims around the world. The day commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. The festival is always celebrated on the 10th day of Thul-Hijjah, which is the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

This year, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 7 in India. It’s one of the two major Islamic holidays, the other being Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated following the holy month of Ramadan. People come together to honour their faith and strengthen their bonds with others on the day of Eid al-Adha. Feasts are a major part of celebrations and no feast is ever complete without desserts. Here are some easy and healthy desserts you can make this Bakrid.

Date & Nut Energy Bites

This is a good option as it requires no baking or cooking. It is naturally sweet, rich in fibre and has healthy fats. Blend pitted dates, almonds or walnuts, a dash of cinnamon and a pinch of sea salt. Roll into balls and chill, and your healthy date and nut energy bites will be ready.

Coconut Milk Rice Pudding

This is a lighter and dairy-free version of traditional kheer. Cook brown rice in light coconut milk with cardamom, a few raisins, and chopped almonds. Sweeten with a small amount of maple syrup or dates.

Chia Seed Pudding

This dessert is high in omega-3s, fibre and can be prepared ahead. Mix chia seeds with almond milk with a dash of rose water and ground cardamom. Let it sit overnight and top with pomegranate seeds before serving. Add natural sweetness with a few mashed dates.

Greek Yoghurt Parfaits

This one is high in protein, calcium, and antioxidants. Start by layering unsweetened Greek yoghurt with mixed berries, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios. You can use seasonal fruit and limit the use of honey.

Baked Stuffed Apples

This is a warm and comforting dessert. Start by coring the apple and then fill it with chopped nuts, raisins, cinnamon and a touch of honey. Then, bake it till it is tender. You can skip additional sweeteners if you're using sweet apples.

ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance of the day