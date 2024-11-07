Eating Custard apple improves eyesight, digestion; know other benefits and ways to add Sitafal in your diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eating Custard apple improves eyesight, digestion

Before trying any new recipe, the concern about calorie count increases. If you are looking for a low-calorie dessert, then recipes prepared from custard apples add nutrition to the diet along with taste. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, custard apple not only has a refreshing taste but its creamy texture can enhance the beauty of any dish. First of all, let us know why custard apple is special and then the recipes prepared from it.

Natural sugar is found in custard apples, which are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Custard apple is a low-calorie food. It boosts both digestion and mood. It not only strengthens the immune system but also solves the problem of eye and heart diseases. The amount of potassium and magnesium present in it also helps in controlling high blood pressure. This fruit, which boosts digestion, can be eaten by adding it to pudding, smoothie, and oatmeal. First, let us know the benefits of custard apples.

Benefits of Custard Apple

Rich in antioxidants: According to the National Institute of Health, consuming custard apples reduces the risk of free radicals in the body. It contains high amounts of antioxidants including carotenoid acid, flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamin C. This strengthens the body's immune system. Beneficial for the eyes: By consuming it, the body gets the carotenoid antioxidant lutein. This reduces the risk of premature vision loss and macular degeneration. High levels of lutein reduce the risk of cataracts in the eyes. Effective in weight loss: Custard apple is very beneficial for controlling the rapidly increasing weight. It fulfills the deficiency of vitamins A, C, and B6 in the body. Apart from this, the level of minerals like potassium and iron also remains maintained. Fiber-rich custard apple helps in digestion, due to which the stomach remains full for a long time. This low-calorie food boosts metabolism so that weight gain can be avoided. Improve digestion: Consuming custard apple, which is rich in soluble fiber, increases the effect of good bacteria in the intestines. Also, short-chain fatty acids start forming in the body through fermentation. This helps strengthen the digestive system. According to the USDA, 5 grams of dietary fiber is found in 1 cup of custard apple.

Ways to add Custard Apple to your diet

Custard apple smoothie: To make it, remove the seeds of the custard apple put the pulp in a jar, and add banana and strawberry to it. After a smooth and creamy paste is prepared, add milk, honey, and ice cubes. Serve the prepared smoothie by garnishing it with 1 teaspoon of overcooked soaked chia seeds.

Custard apple and peanut butter oats: To make it, heat milk in a pan add plain oats to it and stir for 1 to 2 minutes. Now add cocoa powder to it, after cooking on low flame, take out the oats in a bowl. Now to add creamy texture to it, add 1 teaspoon of peanut butter and also add seedless custard apple pulp. Now after preparing it, garnish it with pomegranate seeds and serve.

Custard Apple Basundi: Basudi is a traditional recipe prepared from the pulp of custard apple. To make it, prepare a cup of pulp. Now put 1 liter of milk in a pan and boil it. Add cardamom powder to the boiled milk and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. When its flavor is added to the milk, then add the pulp to the milk mix, and let the milk thicken. Add sugar to it according to taste. Take out the prepared Basundi in a bowl, let it cool garnish with dry fruits, and serve.

