Eat these nutrient-rich fruits to keep yourself hydrated in summer

Being a tropical country, summers in India can make us feel drained out and exhausted at the same time, and it is imperative to keep yourself hydrated throughout. Not to forget, the burning heat also causes a plethora of health issues like dehydration, skin sensitivity, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. There is no question that water is necessary for the efficient operation of every system in our body, but other than just drinking water, fruits are also very beneficial to keep us hydrated.

As the temperature rises, the scorching sun drains out the water from our bodies, and this is where fruits come to the rescue. Fruits, which are high in nutrition and water content, have fewer calories, making one feel full. Here's the list of summer fruits that would make a great addition to our diet:

1. Mangoes:

Mangoes are undoubtedly the yummiest part of the summer season. This yellow fruit is high in antioxidants and also helps boost immunity. They even lower cholesterol and improve eyesight.

Image Source : FREEPIKKing of fruits: rich in vitamin A & C

2. Watermelon:

The fruit, which is rich in water and electrolytes, makes it a great source of hydration for the hot weather. It is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins, including A and C, which help boost the immune system.

Image Source : FREEPIKWatermelon contains about 92 percent water and 6 percent sugar.

3. Pineapple:

Other than its rich flavour and juicy texture, this delicious and juicy fruit provides natural sweetness and contains vitamin C. Other perks of pineapple include an enzyme called bromelain that helps break down proteins and aids in digestion as well.

Image Source : FREEPIKTropical plant with edible fruit is packed with various nutrients & minerals

4. Grapes:

These tiny fruits are the best treats during the summertime. 81% of the water content in them helps keep the body hydrated throughout the day. Apart from antioxidants, electrolytes, and vitamins A and C, grapes contain resveratrol, which helps in faster healing.

Image Source : FREEPIKContains good source of potassium and rich in antioxidants

5. Oranges:

This citrus fruit is a nutritional powerhouse packed with vitamins and minerals. Oranges have multiple health benefits, including reducing cholesterol, improving heart function, being a rich source of vitamin C, and enhancing skin health.

Image Source : FREEPIKThis citric fruit contains various health benefits that gives boost to the body

Maintaining a diet rich in fruits is a good way to supply the body with vitamins, minerals, and fibre on a daily basis. So, make the best use of summer and indulge in these sweet, water-rich fruits. Take great advantage of this season and enjoy your favorite fruits by either having them as a healthy snack or adding them to your smoothie, yoghurt, ice cream, or juices.

