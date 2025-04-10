Easter 2025: Roast lamb leg to maple glazed ham; here are some famous recipes you should try this Easter This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 20. It is a day when families and friends come together to celebrate. And no celebration is ever complete without food. Here are some of famous recipes that you should try for Easter this year.

Easter is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour by Christians across the world. It is celebrated on Sunday following Good Friday. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus and it is also the end of the Holy Week. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 20. It is a day when families and friends come together to celebrate.

And no celebration is ever complete without food. There are different types of foods that are made and devoured during Easter. Here are some of famous recipes that you should try for Easter this year.

Roast Lamb Leg

This is a traditional Easter centrepiece in many cultures. The roast leg of lamb is symbolic of spring and renewal. Marinate the leg with garlic, rosemary, lemon and olive oil for deep flavour. Roast low and slow for tender meat, then finish at a higher temperature to get a nice crust.

Deviled Eggs

This is a perfect appetizer. They're also a great way to use up dyed Easter eggs. Mix yolks with mayo, mustard and a dash of vinegar for tang. Try variations with smoked paprika, bacon bits or pickled jalapenos.

Maple Glazed Ham

This is sweet, savoury, caramelized and another Easter classic. Score the fat to let the glaze penetrate. Use a mixture of maple syrup, Dijon mustard and brown sugar for a sticky-sweet finish. Make sure to baste regularly and cover with foil to avoid burning the glaze.



Hot Cross Buns

These spiced sweet buns marked with a cross are an iconic Easter treat in many parts of the world. Soak raisins or currants in orange juice or rum for extra flavour. Glaze with apricot jam for a beautiful finish.

Scalloped Potatoes

This is creamy, cheesy and comforting which is perfect as a side for lamb or ham. You can use thinly sliced Yukon Gold potatoes and layer them with a creamy bechamel sauce. Add gruyere or cheddar for extra richness.

Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce

Asparagus symbolises spring and pairs well with a rich hollandaise. Steam or roast the asparagus lightly and make sure that you don’t overcook. Make hollandaise with egg yolks, lemon juice and butter and serve warm.

Carrot Cake

This is a sweet dessert for you to end your dinner with. Carrot cake is moist and warmly spiced. You can also add crushed pineapple or applesauce for extra moisture and top it with tangy cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts or pecans.

