Earl Grey tea to black tea; here are the best teas to drink in the morning There are different types of teas that are available and you can choose from them. However, there are certain teas that are best as a morning beverage. Here are some of the best teas that you can drink in the morning.

Your morning routine sets the tone for the entire day. This also stands true for what you consume in the morning, what you eat or drink in the morning is extremely crucial for your overall health. If you drink a high-calorie drink in the morning, it can affect your health. Similarly, if you choose a low-calorie drink, it benefits your health. One low-calorie drink is tea.

There are different types of teas that are available and you can choose from them. However, there are certain teas that are best as a morning beverage. Here are some of the best teas that you can drink in the morning.

White Tea

White tea is the least processed of all tea types and has a delicate, subtle flavour. It contains less caffeine but still offers a gentle energy boost. White tea is rich in antioxidants and can help improve skin health, promote a feeling of calm and provide hydration.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey is a black tea flavoured with bergamot orange peel which gives it a bright and aromatic flavour. This tea has a mild caffeine content that can help you feel energised without the intensity of a strong cup of coffee.

Green Tea

Green tea is lower in caffeine than black tea, but it still provides a gentle boost. It’s packed with antioxidants, especially catechins which have been shown to improve brain function and help with fat loss.

Peppermint Tea

While peppermint tea doesn’t contain caffeine, it’s an excellent choice if you’re looking for something refreshing to start your day without the jitters. It helps with digestion and can even boost your mood.

Black Tea (Classic)

Traditional black tea, such as English Breakfast or Assam, is a fantastic choice for the morning because of its robust flavour and high caffeine content. It provides a strong and invigorating start to the day and is perfect for those who prefer a rich taste. Black tea is also packed with antioxidants that can help boost your metabolism and support overall heart health.

ALSO READ: PCOS Diet: Healthy and quick breakfast ideas for a balanced start