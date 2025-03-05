Don't like broccoli? 6 interesting ways to include the green vegetable in your diet Broccoli can be eaten raw as well as cooked. However, not a lot of people enjoy it because of its taste. Here are some interesting ways to include the green vegetable in your diet.

Broccoli is a vegetable that is known to have several health benefits. It belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family like cauliflower, cabbage and others. The green vegetable has several important nutrients such as fibre, vitamin C, iron and vitamin K among others.

The vegetable can be eaten raw as well as cooked. However, not a lot of people enjoy it because of its taste. If you're someone who wants to derive nutrients from this green vegetable but doesn't enjoy the taste, you can do so by using it in different ways. Here are some interesting ways to include broccoli in your diet.

Broccoli Paratha

You can mix finely chopped or grated broccoli into whole wheat dough to make delicious and nutritious parathas. The broccoli adds a subtle crunch and vitamins which gives a healthy twist on the classic paratha. Pair it with yoghurt or a pickle.

Broccoli Tikki

Broccoli can be used to make crispy and tasty tikkis. Simply mash boiled broccoli with boiled potatoes, spices like cumin, coriander, garam masala and chilli powder and shape them into patties. Shallow fry them until golden brown or air fry them. Serve with mint chutney or tamarind chutney.

Broccoli and Paneer Curry

Combine broccoli with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a rich curry. Cook broccoli and paneer in a tomato-based gravy with spices such as cumin, turmeric, garam masala and coriander. This dish is protein-rich and gives you a balance of flavours.

Broccoli Stir-Fry

Prepare a simple dry stir-fry by sauteing broccoli with mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, garlic and green chillies. Add spices like turmeric, cumin and coriander powder. It’s a flavourful and easy way to enjoy broccoli alongside roti or rice, providing a great balance of flavours in your meal.

Broccoli Upma

Add finely chopped broccoli into upma which is a traditional South Indian breakfast dish made with semolina (rava). Saute the broccoli with mustard seeds, green chillies, curry leaves and chopped vegetables. Add water and semolina and cook until the upma is soft and flavourful. Broccoli adds an extra nutrient punch to this breakfast.

Broccoli Raita

Add boiled broccoli to your regular raita for a creamy and crunchy side dish. Mix finely chopped broccoli with yoghurt, roasted cumin powder and a pinch of salt and pepper. You can also add a dash of mint or coriander leaves to give it a refreshing flavour.

