Do you use rock salt instead of white salt in your food? Know disadvantages of consuming rock salt daily

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the disadvantages of consuming rock salt daily.

Rock salt, also commonly known as pink salt. Often people use rock salt during fasting. Apart from this, people start using rock salt to improve digestion and to keep blood pressure under control. There is no doubt that rock salt is good. But, if a person consumes rock salt daily instead of white salt, then it can have a bad effect on health. Let us know how daily consumption of rock salt can affect your health.

What are the side effects of consuming rock salt daily?

Let us tell you that rock salt does not contain iodine. It is prepared by grinding pink stones found in the Himalayas. On the other hand, iodised salt i.e. white salt is made from sea salt. If you do not consume iodine, you may get goitre. Apart from this, iodine deficiency is the biggest cause of thyroid this can cause problems like hypothyroidism; also, metabolism can be affected.

Iodine deficiency can weaken immunity and affect learning ability. Iodine is very important for pregnant women because its deficiency prevents the child's brain from developing fully.

Rock salt is low in sodium. Lack of sodium disturbs the sodium-potassium balance in the body, which can affect the kidneys.

Rock salt contains sodium, which helps in maintaining water balance in the body. But if we consume too much rock salt, it can increase our blood pressure. According to WHO, when the level of sodium in the body is high, our blood vessels shrink, which increases blood pressure. This also puts pressure on the heart, kidneys and brain, which can cause stroke or heart disease.

ALSO READ: Try this easy recipe to extract healthy, fresh amla juice at home; know health benefits