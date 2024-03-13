Do you only eat egg whites? Know 7 vitamins present in egg yolk

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know 7 vitamins present in egg yolks

Eggs are a staple in many diets worldwide, lauded for their versatility and nutritional value. While egg whites are often the focus for those watching their cholesterol or looking to increase protein intake, it's important not to overlook the nutritional components found in egg yolks. Beyond just protein, egg yolks are packed with essential vitamins and minerals crucial for overall health and well-being. Let’s look at the list of 7 vitamins present in egg yolks.

Vitamin A:

Egg yolks are rich in vitamin A, an essential nutrient for maintaining healthy vision, immune function, and skin health. Vitamin A plays a crucial role in supporting the body's natural defence system, aiding in the maintenance of healthy skin tissues, and promoting good vision, especially in low-light conditions.

Vitamin D:

Another vital vitamin found in egg yolks is vitamin D. Often called the "sunshine vitamin," vitamin D is necessary for strong bones, a healthy immune system, and general wellbeing. Adequate levels of vitamin D are necessary for calcium absorption and bone mineralization, making it crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Vitamin E:

Egg yolks are also a good source of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin E plays a key role in supporting immune function, skin health, and overall cellular health. Including egg yolks in your diet can contribute to your daily intake of this essential nutrient.

Vitamin B12:

Vitamin B12 is crucial for energy production, nerve function, and the formation of red blood cells. Egg yolks are one of the few dietary sources of vitamin B12, making them an important component of a balanced diet, especially for those following vegetarian or vegan diets who may struggle to get enough B12 from plant-based sources.

Vitamin K:

Egg yolks contain vitamin K, which is essential for blood clotting, bone health, and heart health. Vitamin K plays a vital role in ensuring that blood can clot properly, preventing excessive bleeding in the event of an injury. Additionally, vitamin K is involved in bone metabolism, helping to maintain strong and healthy bones.

Vitamin B2:

Riboflavin, or vitamin B2, is involved in energy production, metabolism, and the maintenance of healthy skin and eyes. Egg yolks are a good source of riboflavin, providing an essential nutrient that supports overall health and well-being.

Vitamin B9:

Folate, also known as vitamin B9, is essential for DNA synthesis, cell division, and the formation of red blood cells. Adequate folate intake is particularly important during pregnancy to support fetal development and prevent neural tube defects. Including egg yolks in your diet can help ensure you get enough folate to meet your body's needs.

