Do you often feel hungry after dinner? Here are some healthy options for late night snacking Late night cravings can be bad as most people tend to snack on unhealthy and packaged foods that are high in sugar, preservatives and calories. You can, however, choose healthier alternatives that are not high in calories and are also healthy. Here are some healthy options for late night snacking.

Greek Yoghurt with Berries

Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics which support gut health. Adding berries provides antioxidants and vitamins without added sugar. Just scoop some plain Greek yoghurt and top it with fresh or frozen berries.

Sliced Apple with Nut Butter

Apples give you fibre and natural sweetness while nut butter like almond or peanut butter offers healthy fats and protein. This combination keeps you full and satisfied. Slice an apple and pair it with a spoonful of natural nut butter.

Hummus with Veggies

Hummus is a great source of plant protein and healthy fats while vegetables like carrots, cucumbers and bell peppers offer fibre and nutrients. Slice veggies and dip them in your favourite hummus. You can also use whole-grain crackers for added texture.

Mixed Nuts

Nuts are nutrient-dense and have protein, healthy fats and fibre. They are also easy to portion which makes them a convenient snack. Opt for a small handful of unsalted mixed nuts like almonds, walnuts or cashews. Just be mindful of portion sizes as nuts are calorie-dense.

Cottage Cheese with Fruit or Veggies

Cottage cheese has protein which helps curb hunger and it is also low in calories. Eating it with fruit or veggies adds freshness and vitamins. Scoop some cottage cheese into a bowl and top it with sliced pineapple, peaches or cucumber.

Popcorn (Air-Popped)

Air-popped popcorn is a whole grain and provides fibre which makes it a light and filling snack. Avoid excessive butter or salt to keep it healthy. Make air-popped popcorn and if you like, sprinkle a bit of your favourite herb for added flavour.

