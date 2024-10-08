Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Do you love guava? Try making this delicious green chutney at home with few ingredients

Do you love guava? Try making this delicious green chutney at home with few ingredients

Have you ever tried guava chutney? If not, then you should try it once because it tastes different from other chutneys. Let's know how to make it.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 14:00 IST
Try making this delicious guava chutney at home
Image Source : SOCIAL Try making this delicious guava chutney at home with a few ingredients.

You must have eaten a lot of coriander, mint, tomato and mango chutney, but have you ever eaten guava chutney? If not, then you must try this chutney once, you will eat it again and again. Actually, very few people know about the chutney of this fruit. You can eat this chutney with rice or roti. Consumption of guava is also beneficial for health, so let's know what are the health benefits of eating guava and how to make its chutney at home with a few ingredients.

Benefits of Guava:

Guava contains vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin B. It has four times more vitamin C than oranges. Guava contains antioxidants that strengthen the immune system. Potassium and sodium present in guava help control high blood pressure. The fibre present in guava improves digestion and relieves constipation. Guava leaf extract reduces pain and cramps during menstruation.

Guava Chutney Recipe:

First step: To make guava chutney, roast guava and 2 green chillies on fire. Now make a paste of jaggery and fennel. Roast fennel in a pan then add jaggery powder and a little water to it. Let it cook. Now mash the guava you cooked and mix it in it. 

Second step: Mix chaat masala and mashed ripe red chillies in it. Chop coriander leaves and add them and add a little salt. Now cook it for a while and turn off the gas 

Third step: After this, grind it in a mixer and take it out in a bowl. Your spicy guava chutney is ready. You can store guava chutney in a glass container for 2 to 5 days.

ALSO READ: Remedy for Uric Acid: Try THIS green chutney to remove purines accumulated in the body

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Food News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X