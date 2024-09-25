Do you eat too much salt? Know disadvantages of Himalayan pink rock salt

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the disadvantages of Himalayan pink rock salt.

Salt enhances the taste of food, but if it is consumed in excess, it can spoil the taste. The same is the case with health. If salt is consumed in limited quantity, it improves health, but excess salt proves to be harmful to health. You must have seen some people adding salt to everything. Apart from vegetables, they add salt to flour. They even add salt to salad, fruits and juice and drink it. People who are health conscious use Himalayan pink salt, black salt or rock salt instead of ordinary salt, but these other salts can also cause harm for a long time and in excess quantity. Yes, if pink salt or Himalayan salt is used for a long time, then instead of benefits, it can cause harm. There can be a risk of many diseases in the body. Know how?

According to nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietitian Swati Singh, if you consume too much of any salt, be it black salt, pink salt or Himalayan salt, it causes harm. This causes blood pressure problems. Consuming too much salt causes calcium deficiency in the body. Due to salt, calcium is excreted through the toilet. This can cause bone-related diseases.

Disadvantages of eating Himalayan pink, black or rock salt

Salt is a composition of two minerals, sodium and chloride. If you compare the salt we consume daily and pink salt or Himalayan salt, pink salt is not very refined, so this salt contains a little more minerals. However, these minerals are not in such a quantity that they can provide any special benefit to the body. Whereas the added iodine that is found in Himalayan salt is not found. Whereas the salt we consume on a routine basis contains iodine, which helps in thyroid function.

Eating pink or black salt can cause these diseases

Thyroid risk- If you consume pink Himalayan salt instead of normal salt for a very long time, it can cause thyroid problems, which we call hypothyroidism. Because iodine is an essential mineral that helps you in thyroid function.

Harmful effects in pregnancy- If you are planning pregnancy and have been consuming pink Himalayan salt for a long time, it can cause iodine deficiency in the body. In such a situation, the growth of the fetus can be affected and newborn babies may have neurological problems. Therefore, you should consume normal salt during and before pregnancy.

Harmful effects of eating too much salt- Whatever salt you eat, eat it in limited quantity. Eating too much salt affects the heart. This creates the risk of heart failure, heart attack and stroke. Eating too much salt increases the amount of sodium in the body, which leads to high blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major cause of heart attack and stroke. Apart from this, excess sodium can also cause kidney problems.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

